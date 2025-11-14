DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 as V1 is Confirmed for Q4 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi sector continues to attract attention as investors look toward projects showing steady development and strong fundamentals. Among the rising names, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has emerged as one of the top cryptos to watch heading into 2026. The project is now advancing through Phase 2 of its roadmap, moving closer to the release of its V1 protocol, which has been officially confirmed for Q4 2025.





Mutuum Finance’s approach has been defined by structure and delivery rather than speculation. Each milestone has been met with consistent progress, growing participation, and rising community interest, key signs of a project building traction ahead of its mainnet launch.

Aiming to Redefine DeFi Lending

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto designed to make on-chain lending and borrowing more transparent and efficient. Its protocol allows users to lend digital assets and earn passive income while enabling borrowers to access liquidity without giving up ownership of their holdings.

Every process on the platform is automated through smart contracts, eliminating intermediaries and minimizing the risk of manual error or centralized control. Mutuum Finance’s system aims to bridge the gap between security and accessibility, an area where many earlier DeFi platforms have struggled.

The project has already gained significant traction in its presale phase, supported by growing investor confidence. Mutuum Finance has raised $18.7 million so far, bringing together a strong and active base of over 18,000 holders. The numbers reflect both broad community engagement and rising confidence in its long-term mission.

Token Price and Presale Growth

The presale performance of MUTM has been one of the most impressive in 2025. Launched in early 2025 with a starting price of $0.01, the token has since surged to $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% increase since inception.

Phase 6 is now more than 88% allocated, signaling strong demand from investors. Each phase of the presale follows a fixed price and allocation model, meaning higher demand leads to faster progression to the next stage and a higher token price. This structure keeps the presale active while ensuring transparency for participants.

Mutuum Finance also runs a 24-hour leaderboard, rewarding the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This system adds a competitive and transparent layer to the presale, keeping the community engaged and encouraging consistent participation.

Token Supply and Payment Flexibility

From the total 4 billion MUTM token supply, 45.5% (about 1.82 billion) is dedicated to the presale, ensuring that nearly half of all tokens go directly to early supporters. So far, 800 million tokens have been sold, marking significant progress toward the full presale allocation.

The project also simplified access for buyers. Investors can now purchase MUTM directly with a card, and there are no purchase limits, making it easier for both small and large participants to join. This accessibility feature has been a major driver of momentum, as it removes one of the biggest barriers typically seen in presale participation.





Building the Core of Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 2 of its roadmap, titled Building Mutuum. This stage focuses on completing the development of the core smart contracts, DApp interface, and backend systems. It also includes fine-tuning risk parameters such as collateral thresholds, interest rate models, and liquidation triggers, essential elements for maintaining protocol stability once the system goes live.

This phase bridges the gap between initial fundraising and product readiness. The team is working to ensure the lending and borrowing mechanisms function smoothly and efficiently before launching the testnet version of the protocol later this year.

Confirmed V1 Launch in Q4 2025

The most anticipated update from Mutuum Finance came through its official announcement on X , confirming that the V1 testnet is set for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia network.

This initial version will showcase the project’s main components: Liquidity Pools, mtTokens, Debt Tokens, and the Liquidator Bot. Together, they will form the foundation of Mutuum’s lending ecosystem. The Liquidity Pools will allow users to deposit assets and earn interest, while mtTokens will serve as proof of deposit that automatically accumulates yield. Debt Tokens will track borrowing positions, and the Liquidator Bot will help maintain balance by managing undercollateralized loans efficiently.

The protocol will initially support ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral, two assets known for their strong liquidity and reliability. These early integrations ensure the system launches with a stable and accessible base before expanding to additional assets in future updates.

Growing Confidence and Market Momentum

Mutuum Finance’s steady rise has positioned it among the top crypto projects in development this year. The consistent progress across both the presale and technical roadmap has fueled growing excitement as the project transitions from fundraising to functional delivery.

Each milestone, from the expanding community and the leaderboard system to the confirmed V1 launch, has added credibility and FOMO around the token. With the presale nearing its final stages and Phase 6 almost fully allocated, investor attention continues to intensify.

As Phase 2 advances and the V1 testnet approaches, Mutuum Finance is preparing to enter its most critical stage yet, one that will showcase its technology to the broader DeFi market and set the tone for its mainnet rollout in 2026.