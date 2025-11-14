Bitget Sees Uptick in VIP Demand for Yield Strategies

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), following the significant rise in demand from VIP clients for advanced yield solutions has announced a limited-time migration package designed to make the transition into yield strategies more efficient.

This integrated support system turns the choice to move over into an immediate edge, helping new capital start working from day one. It brings together early-stage advantages such as up to 1,600 BGB in airdrops for capital deployment, 100% bonus interest vouchers paired with exclusive high-yield Earn options, an up to 80 USDT rebate with onchain fees waived, complimentary access to the BG Explorer Pack with priority token distributions, and extra PoolX allocations for upcoming token launches.

"Our clients have moved beyond asking if they should adopt yield strategies," said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. "The conversation has shifted to which combination of our products best positions their portfolio for the liquidity phase ahead. We're seeing a clear evolution from simple accumulation to proactive capital deployment."

Bitget VIP delivers dedicated account management, deep-liquidity execution, and curated structured-yield and wealth-management solutions tailored to institutional and high-net-worth users. The program is engineered for traders who require clarity, speed, and precision within the UEX framework, a unified model that brings together centralized liquidity, tokenized assets, and onchain tools in a single ecosystem.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™, one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

About Bitget VIP

Bitget VIP provides premium clients with dedicated account management, superior liquidity, and a sophisticated suite of structured yield and wealth management products, serving institutional and high-net-worth traders globally.

