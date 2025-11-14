RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-11-14
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,950
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|2.021 %
|Lowest yield
|2.017 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.023 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|66.67
|Auction date
|2025-11-14
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1500 +/- 1500
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,775
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,500
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|12
|Average yield
|2.350 %
|Lowest yield
|2.344 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.355 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|15.00