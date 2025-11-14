RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-11-14
Loan1060 
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367 
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,950
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids8
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield2.021 %
Lowest yield2.017 %
Highest accepted yield2.023 %
% accepted at highest yield       66.67

 

Auction date2025-11-14
Loan1062 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1500 +/- 1500 
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,775
Volume sold, SEK mln1,500
Number of bids17
Number of accepted bids12
Average yield2.350 %
Lowest yield2.344 %
Highest accepted yield2.355 %
% accepted at highest yield       15.00



 


