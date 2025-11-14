Smart Smoke Detector Market Size to Grow USD 3.62 Billion by 2032 Due to Rising Adoption of Smart Home Technology | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Smoke Detectors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Smart Smoke Detectors Market Size was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.62 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.08% during 2025-2032.”

Rising Smart-home Adoption and Fire Safety Awareness Boosts Market Expansion Globally

Consumers' increased concerns about home and property security are driving the market for smart smoke detectors. It is simple to use and offers real-time tracking possibilities due to its compatibility with voice-activated assistants and IoT platforms. Multisensor detectors that reduce false alarms are being used more and more everywhere. Adoption is being fueled by fire safety regulations and municipal standards in both new construction and replacement. Global market expansion is generally being driven by technological advancements and the growing smart-home trend.

Smart Smoke Detectors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.27 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.62 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.08% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Photoelectric Smoke Detectors, Ionic Smoke Detectors, Dual-Sensor Smoke Detectors, Smart Wired Smoke Detectors and Smart Battery-Operated Smoke Detectors)



• By Connectivity Technology (Wi-Fi Connected, Bluetooth Connected, Zigbee Connected and Z-Wave Connected)



• By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Public Sector and Automotive)



• By End User (Homeowners, Property Managers, Contractors, Insurance Companies and Facility Managers)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Product Type

Photoelectric Smoke Detectors led with around 41.78% market share in 2024 driven by their high sensitivity to smoldering fires and lower false alarm rates. Smart Battery-Operated Smoke Detectors is expected to witness the fastest growth over 2025–2032, with a CAGR of 7.35%, driven by easy self-installation, a steady rise of DIY users and the growing preference for wireless smart home safety solution.

By Application

The residential held the largest share of around 47.32% in the market in 2024 due to the wide adoption of smart homes and high level of awareness among consumers. Automotive segment is expected to witness fastest growth at a CAGR of 8.44% during the forecast period owing to the increasing orders for fire safety in electric vehicles and commercial fleets.

By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi Connected was the dominating segment with a share of 49.27% in 2024 due to as they can be easily installed and can be directly connected to in-house network. Wave Connected is the fastest growing segment in the market at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period. The segment’s expansion is driven by their ultra-low power mesh networking and reliability, and level of security.

By End-User

Homeowners held the dominant share of 57.31% in 2024 due to the growing demand for smart home technologies and growing inclination toward the safety of home. Insurance Companies is the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period as they are planning to reward consumers for adopting smart devices through premium discounts and risk-reduction programs.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, North America dominated the Smart Smoke Detectors Market and accounted for 36.92% of revenue share, this leadership is due to high smart-home adoption, stringent fire safety regulations, and widespread consumer awareness.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period of 2025-2032 with a CAGR of about 6.78% owing to rapid urbanization, growing smart homes, and escalating construction activities in residential and commercial sectors.

Recent News:

In March 2023, features UL-approved self-testing detectors, automating the testing process and enhancing system reliability.

In April 2025, Siemens introduced the FDA261 and FDA262 aspirating smoke detectors (ASD+), designed for large protection areas such as data centers and industrial sites.

