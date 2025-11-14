BLAQclouds, INC. Announces Strategic Alignment with Metavesco (MVCO) Following Two-Day Leadership Summit

ROBESONIA, Pa., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a next-generation Web3 infrastructure and multi-chain fintech company, today announced the successful completion of a two-day strategic summit with Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO) and founder of OTCfi, a rapidly emerging decentralized trading and liquidity ecosystem designed for the OTC and microcap markets.

The two-day strategy session brought together leadership from both companies to collaborate on Web3 infrastructure, tokenization of public markets, liquidity engineering, decentralized trading models, and blockchain-integrated investor ecosystems. During the meetings, Mr. Schadel presented OTCfi’s mission and phased rollout strategy, offering a deep look at how the platform aims to revolutionize OTC market dynamics using the Solana blockchain.

OTCfi’s Mission Demonstrated a Transformative Vision for Microcap Markets

Ryan’s presentation covered the full scope of OTCfi’s roadmap, including:

A systematic onboarding model for OTC and microcap issuers

Tokenized liquidity pools on the SOL ecosystem

A retail-forward discovery, analytics, and insight interface

A multi-phase strategy for transitioning traditional public companies into blockchain-enabled frameworks

The Blaqclouds leadership team described OTCfi’s roadmap as “a bold and executable vision for bringing microcap liquidity into the Web3 era.”

BLAQclouds Takes Strategic Position in the OTCfi SOL Token

Following extensive discussion and evaluation, BLAQclouds has taken a strategic early position in the OTCfi SOL token, further reinforcing its long-term confidence in OTCfi’s roadmap and the transformative impact the platform is positioned to deliver across Web3-enabled financial markets.

“Our discussions with Ryan confirmed what we believed going into this summit — OTCfi is building one of the most strategically aligned platforms in the emerging tokenized public markets sector. Their rollout strategy shows discipline, structure, and a clear path to execution. Taking a position in the OTCfi SOL token was an easy decision, and we’re excited to explore deeper collaboration as both ecosystems continue to grow.” Shannon Hill, CEO, BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds Hosted a Recorded Q&A with Ryan for Its VIP Community

In addition to the in-person summit, Ryan joined the BLAQclouds leadership team in their corporate podcast studio for a recorded Google Meet session, where he participated in a live Q&A with members of the BLAQclouds VIP community. During the session, he expanded on the OTCfi mission, its underlying technology, and his broader vision for integrating blockchain innovation into the future of public markets.

To access the recording, community members are required to complete identity verification through IncognitoKYC, BLAQclouds’ self-hosted privacy-preserving KYC identity layer.

Access KYC Portal: https://www.incognitokyc.io

(Required to unlock the recorded Google Meet session)

Expanding Collaboration Opportunities

Both organizations will continue discussions surrounding collaborative efforts that may include:

Multi-chain liquidity engineering

Cross-platform Web3 integrations

Joint development of tokenization and compliance tools

Pilot programs across both ecosystems

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.Flagship consumer applications include:- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain walletFor a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.blaqclouds.io For official Blaqclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/blaqclouds-inc/discussion

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Blaqclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Blaqclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Blaqclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Blaqclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

BLAQclouds, Inc. c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@blaqclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.blaqclouds.io