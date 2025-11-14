AI in Oncology Market Size to Accumulate Around USD 27.17 Billion by 2032 as Precision Medicine and AI Diagnostics Reshape Cancer Care – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Oncology Market Size and Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global AI in Oncology Market was valued at USD 4.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 27.17 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.23% during 2025–2032. The industry is undergoing a rapid transformation as artificial intelligence technologies become central to cancer diagnostics, personalized medicine, and clinical decision-making.

The U.S. AI in oncology market continues to lead, valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 25.17%. The rise in cancer prevalence, demand for real-time diagnostic insights, and integration of AI algorithms into imaging and genomic analysis platforms are key forces driving this growth.





AI-enabled oncology solutions are increasingly being deployed to accelerate drug discovery, predict treatment outcomes, and detect cancer at earlier stages. Health systems worldwide are investing in AI-based tools that enhance diagnostic precision while reducing workload and costs.

Segmentation Insights:

By Component Type

In 2024, hardware is the leading category under the AI in oncology market, which was valued at 40.2% AI in oncology market share of revenue. This leadership is driven by the growing need for high-performance computing infrastructure globally. Software solutions is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market, as AI-based solutions are increasingly being integrated with diagnostic platforms, workflow assistance, and decision support platforms.

By Cancer Type

In 2024, breast cancer was the largest segment of the AI in oncology market, accounting for an AI in oncology market share of 21.3% due to the increasing number of mammography and digital breast tomosynthesis for early detection and classification. Prostate cancer segment is expected to be the fastest growing, driven by the increase in AI-assisted MRI interpretation and image-guided biopsy optimization.

By Application

In 2024, the most widespread application of AI in oncology was diagnostics, which occupied 37.3% of the total AI in oncology market due to the prevalence of diagnostics is supported by the ever-increasing demand for accurate, point-of-care (POC), and high-throughput cancer detection devices. The increase in use of AI tools to tailor drug dosing, predict toxicity, and assess responses to treatment means that the chemotherapy category is projected to grow the fastest.

By End-Use

Hospitals dominated the AI in oncology market with the largest share of 49.3% during the forecast period due to the wide usage of AI-based imaging solutions, diagnostic tools, and treatment planning systems in hospitals. The highest growth rate is projected in the surgical centers and medical institutes with the rising demand for AI-powered robotic surgery systems, AI-enhanced intraoperative imaging systems, and AI-based precision oncology platforms.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the AI in Oncology Market Report are

Azra AI

IBM

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Intel Corporation

GE HealthCare

NVIDIA Corporation

Digital Diagnostics Inc.

ConcertAI

Median Technologies

PathAI

MVision AI and Others

Regional Insights:

The North American region led the AI in oncology market in 2024 due to the presence of leading market players specifically working in the field of AI-based oncology, and early adoption of AI-based technologies along with precision medicines in the region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market in the AI in oncology market globally, primarily due to the increasing cancer prevalence, burgeoning need for improved analytical solutions in diagnostics, digital healthcare infrastructure, and government efforts.

Recent Developments:

In April 2025 , Azra AI announced an expansion of its end-to-end oncology platform, enhancing automation and care coordination features to further streamline cancer diagnosis and patient management.

, Azra AI announced an expansion of its end-to-end oncology platform, enhancing automation and care coordination features to further streamline cancer diagnosis and patient management. In January 2025, Pathos AI emerged with USD 100 million in Series A funding to launch an AI platform focused on transforming oncology drug discovery and clinical trial optimization.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CANCER INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE ANALYTICS – helps you understand cancer burden by type across key regions in 2024, highlighting target areas where AI-driven oncology solutions are most impactful.

– helps you understand cancer burden by type across key regions in 2024, highlighting target areas where AI-driven oncology solutions are most impactful. AI ADOPTION & CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE – helps you track regional adoption of AI tools in oncology and ongoing clinical trials, revealing maturity levels and innovation hotspots from 2021–2024.

– helps you track regional adoption of AI tools in oncology and ongoing clinical trials, revealing maturity levels and innovation hotspots from 2021–2024. END-USER USAGE INSIGHTS – helps you identify usage patterns across hospitals, research institutes, and pharma companies, offering visibility into how AI software is integrated into oncology workflows.

– helps you identify usage patterns across hospitals, research institutes, and pharma companies, offering visibility into how AI software is integrated into oncology workflows. INVESTMENT & FUNDING TRENDS – helps you analyze venture capital flow and institutional funding for oncology AI innovations globally and regionally, indicating future growth and partnership opportunities.

– helps you analyze venture capital flow and institutional funding for oncology AI innovations globally and regionally, indicating future growth and partnership opportunities. HEALTHCARE IT INFRASTRUCTURE & REGULATORY METRICS – helps you assess regional IT readiness and regulatory support for AI in oncology, guiding strategic deployment and compliance planning.

– helps you assess regional IT readiness and regulatory support for AI in oncology, guiding strategic deployment and compliance planning. COST REDUCTION & EFFICIENCY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate how AI integration is lowering operational costs, improving diagnostic accuracy, and accelerating treatment decision-making in oncology care.

AI in Oncology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.22 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 27.17 Billion CAGR CAGR of 26.23% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Component Type (Software Solutions, Hardware, and Services)



• By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Brain Tumor, and Others)



• By Application (Diagnostics (Pathology, Cancer Radiology), Radiation therapy (Radiotherapy), Research & Development (Drug design, development process, etc.), Chemotherapy, and Immunotherapy)



• By End Use (Hospitals, Surgical Centers & Medical Institutes, and Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

