Antifreeze Proteins Market Size to Worth USD 167.63 Billion by 2034 | Towards FnB

The global antifreeze proteins market size stood at USD 13.55 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 17.43 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 167.63 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research. This long-term forecast highlights the industry's shift from niche scientific interest to mainstream commercial integration, supported by rising investment, expanding research pipelines, and increasing approval of AFP-based applications in regulated markets.

The accelerating growth of the antifreeze proteins market is driven by their expanding use in food preservation, cosmetic formulation stability, medical and pharmaceutical innovation, and advanced cryopreservation systems. AFPs offer unique functional benefits such as preventing ice crystal formation, reducing texture degradation, and enhancing cellular viability which are increasingly valued by manufacturers aiming to improve product quality, extend shelf life, and minimize reliance on synthetic additives. These performance advantages continue to fuel widespread interest across both established and emerging application areas.

Key Highlights of Antifreeze Proteins Market

By region, North America led the global antifreeze proteins market with a revenue share of 44% in 2024, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a 15.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the Antifreeze Glycoproteins (AFGPs) segment accounted for a significant 45.9% of the market share in 2024. The Type III antifreeze protein segment is projected to grow at a 13.5% CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By source, the fish-derived antifreeze proteins segment captured 46.8% of the market revenue in 2024, whereas the recombinant/synthetic AFPs segment is expected to expand at a 13.6% CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

By end use, the food processors and seafood industry dominated with a market share of 46.5% in 2024. The pharmaceuticals and biotech companies segment is projected to grow at 14.2% CAGR during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Higher Demand for Improved Cold Chain Storage Is Helpful for the Growth of the Antifreeze Proteins Industry

The antifreeze protein market is expected to grow due to factors such as increased demand for food preservation, their use in medicinal and pharmaceutical applications, and their role in cryopreservation. The technologically advanced procedure involves slowing ice crystal formation and growth, lowering the freeze point, and reducing freeze-thaw damage in cells, tissues, and products. The procedure helps obtain biologically derived proteins and glycoproteins useful for various applications.

The market is also growing due to high demand for antifreeze proteins across food preservation, cryopreservation, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cosmetics, and research. The array of benefits of antifreeze proteins includes improved quality of frozen products, enhanced quality of cold chain storage for biologics, and reduced cellular damage during extraction, recombinant production, and formulation services.

Impact of AI on the Antifreeze Proteins Market

Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in accelerating innovation within the antifreeze proteins market. AI tools allow researchers to analyse large molecular datasets and predict protein structures and binding behaviours with far greater accuracy than traditional modeling methods. This improves the discovery of new antifreeze protein variants and enables the optimisation of existing proteins for higher thermal stability, enhanced ice recrystallisation inhibition, and improved performance in food, cosmetic, and biomedical applications.

Machine-learning algorithms are also helping manufacturers identify the most efficient production pathways by screening microbial strains, fermentation conditions and purification steps. This reduces trial-and-error time in laboratory environments and supports the development of scalable, cost-effective production systems. AI-driven formulation tools help companies blend antifreeze proteins with other functional ingredients while maintaining stability across a range of temperatures, which is valuable for frozen food, cryopreservation products, and temperature-sensitive cosmetics.

Recent Development of Antifreeze Proteins Market

In October 2025, Researchers from the University of Utah’s John and Marcia Prince College of Engineering devised a synthetic version of a protein that can be manufactured at scale and is powerful enough to inhibit the formation of ice crystals. The study was funded by the National Science Foundation. (Source- https://attheu.utah.edu)

New Trends of Antifreeze Proteins Market

Expanding applications of antifreeze proteins in the food, medical, cosmetics, and agricultural segments are one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Use of antifreeze proteins for technological and developmental research for new product innovation is another major factor for the growth of the market.

Use of antifreeze proteins as an alternative to conventional chemicals to maintain sustainability is another major factor driving market growth.

Higher demand for natural food additives to avoid chemical preservatives is also a vital factor for the growth of the market.

Use of antifreeze proteins to enhance the shelf life, quality, and texture of various products of different domains is a vital factor for the growth of the market.



Technological Advancements are Helpful for the Antifreeze Proteins Market

The use of genetic engineering to produce low-immunogenic, functional versions; computational design to create specific, enhanced antifreeze proteins; and recombinant DNA technology to improve production help fuel the market's growth. Such technological improvements make antifreeze proteins more accessible and effective across a wide range of applications, including crop protection, food preservation, and medical cryopreservation. Recombinant DNA technology, which produces high-quality antifreeze proteins, making them more accessible for various applications, is another major advantage of the technology, helping drive market growth.

Antifreeze Proteins Market Dynamics

What are the Growth Drivers of the Antifreeze Proteins Market?

An array of advantages of antifreeze proteins is the biggest driver of market growth. Different types of benefits across domains help fuel market growth. Antifreeze proteins elevate the food and beverages industry by enhancing the quality, taste, and texture of frozen food options, and they also boost demand for the frozen sector, further fueling market growth. Antifreeze proteins are an ideal alternative to harmful chemicals and preservatives, making them a sustainable option that also supports market growth.

The use of antifreeze proteins for cryopreservation of biological materials, such as organs, tissues, and blood, for transplants and other medical procedures, is beneficial to the medical industry, further fueling market growth. They are also useful for drug delivery systems and tissue engineering. The use of antifreeze proteins to maintain the quality of skincare products further fuels the growth of the antifreeze proteins market.

Challenge

Production and Technical Issues Hamper the Market’s Growth

High production, innovation, and application costs can restrict the growth of the antifreeze proteins market. The extraction and purification of antifreeze proteins from natural sources, required for research purposes, is expensive. The scaling up of biological manufacturing from laboratory settings to industrial levels is another restriction on the market’s growth. Hence, such issues affect the market's growth in the foreseeable period.

Opportunity

Sustainability and Product Diversification Are Helpful for the Market’s Growth

Antifreeze proteins are derived from natural sources through different extensive and technological procedures. Hence, they are an ideal replacement for chemicals and preservatives, making them highly sought after across various sectors to promote sustainability. Hence, such pointers help fuel the market's growth. The availability of premium and organic products made with antifreeze proteins and free of chemical and harmful preservatives is another major factor fueling the market's growth.

Trade Analysis of the Antifreeze Proteins Market

Import & Export Perspectives

Demand Drivers That Shape Trade

Global demand for antifreeze proteins is driven by applications with international supply chains: frozen food quality improvement, cryopreservation for biopharma and tissue banking, cosmetics, and specialty industrial uses. Recent reviews and journal articles document growing research and adoption in food and biomedical sectors, which creates trade flows for production inputs and finished AFP products. These applications are concentrated in markets with advanced food processing and biopharma industries, which are likely to shape import demand patterns.



Likely Exporter and Importer Profiles

Because antifreeze protein production is biotechnically intensive, countries with strong biotech and fermentation capacity are the most likely exporters. In practice, this means production and export leadership is likely to come from biotech hubs in the European Union, the United States, and China, as well as from specialised contract manufacturing organisations in Asia. Import demand is likely to concentrate in countries with large frozen-food industries, expanding cell therapy and biobanking sectors, and active cosmetics manufacturing.



Recent Public Indicators and Market Size

Peer-reviewed literature and reviews show accelerated R&D and pilot commercialisation of AFP applications in food and medical sectors, indicating that demand is growing even if trade remains small and specialist. The academic, evidence-based documents that AFP uses in frozen food quality and cryopreservation research, which underpin future trade potential as commercial scale-up proceeds.



Trade Policy, Regulatory, and Logistics Considerations

Antifreeze protein shipments will be sensitive to biological product regulation, cold-chain requirements, and customs classification. Exporters must ensure product dossiers, safety data, and any required sanitary and phytosanitary documentation are in order for importing jurisdictions. Where antifreeze proteins are used in food, regulatory approvals and labelling in the importing market will determine market access and therefore trade flows. National biosafety rules and pharmaceutical regulatory frameworks can add further documentation requirements for medical applications.

Antifreeze Proteins Market Regional Analysis

North America Dominated the Antifreeze Proteins Market in 2024

North America dominated the antifreeze proteins market in 2024 due to higher demand for clean-label, organic, and natural ingredients in the food and beverage industry, for plant-based and sustainable food options, and other similar factors. Higher demand for convenient, sustainable, plan-based snack options also helps fuel the market's growth in the region. Countries such as the US and Canada play a major role in the growth of the regional market due to higher demand for frozen snacks and greater use of antifreeze proteins for cryopreservation and other medical applications.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to high demand for natural and organic substitutes for chemicals and preservatives in the food and beverage industry. Higher demand for plant-based, clean-label, organic, and healthier food options that require antifreeze proteins is another major factor driving the market’s growth. High use of technologically advanced antifreeze proteins to enhance product quality and texture also helps fuel market growth. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have made major contributions to the growth of the regional market due to high demand for healthier, cleaner, and greener options.

Europe is Observed to Have Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to see notable growth over the forecast period due to high demand for antifreeze proteins across various applications. The development of the food and beverage industry, enhanced food and beverage safety, and the use of advanced technology to improve the quality and texture of various food options are other major factors driving market growth. Countries such as France, Germany, and the UK have made major contributions to the market's growth in the region, driven by higher demand for innovation in the food and beverage industry, further fueling the market's expansion.

Antifreeze Proteins Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 28.6% Market Size in 2025 USD 17.43 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 22.41 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 167.63 Billion Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Antifreeze Proteins Market Segmental Analysis

Type Analysis

The antifreeze glycoproteins segment led the antifreeze proteins market in 2024 due to its higher usage in the biotechnology, food science, and cryopreservation. Antifreeze proteins help to prevent ice growth crystallization in organisms, bind to ice crystals, and lower the freezing point of the surrounding fluid. Such factors make them highly demanding for crop preservation, enhancing the quality of frozen food options, and protecting the preservation of organs and tissues, which are helpful for market growth.

The type III antifreeze protein segment is expected to grow over the forecast period as it inhibits ice crystal growth, supports cryopreservation, and protects cells from cold, further fueling market growth. Their unique globular structure, which helps protect cells from freezing and hypothermic damage, is another major factor driving market growth in the foreseeable future. Such properties make them ideal for biotechnological concepts, further fueling the market’s growth.

Source Analysis

The fish-derived antifreeze protein segment dominated the antifreeze protein market in 2024 due to a range of benefits, including recrystallization of ice crystals, inhibition of growth, lowering the non-colligative freezing point of water, enhancing membrane stabilization, and being effective and non-toxic at low concentrations. Some fish antifreeze proteins, such as types 1 and 3, help stabilize them during cold storage, further fueling market growth.

The recombinant antifreeze proteins market is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to its requirement for various applications, such as enhancing the shelf life of various food options, such as fish, meat, dough, and cream, along with enhancing the cryopreservation of cells procedure, along with targeted properties, customization, and functionality.

End Use Analysis

The food processors and seafood industry segment led the antifreeze proteins market in 2024 due to its benefits, such as enhancing shelf life and improving the taste, texture, and quality of seafood and meat products. It also helps reduce water migration and drip loss, enhancing product quality and making it premium, which is further helpful for the segment's growth.

The pharmaceutical and biotech companies segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to demand for high-quality protein options, increased demand for functional food and beverages, rising awareness of health and wellness, and scalability to produce high-quality proteins, which will help drive market growth. Increasing consumer preference for organic, clean-label, healthier, and plant-based protein options is another major factor driving the market’s growth in the foreseeable future.

Top Companies in the Antifreeze Proteins Market

Unilever – Unilever conducts significant research on antifreeze protein applications, particularly in ice cream formulations, to improve texture, reduce ice crystal growth, and enhance product stability during temperature fluctuations. The company integrates protein based solutions to maintain quality in frozen desserts.

– Unilever conducts significant research on antifreeze protein applications, particularly in ice cream formulations, to improve texture, reduce ice crystal growth, and enhance product stability during temperature fluctuations. The company integrates protein based solutions to maintain quality in frozen desserts. Kaneka Corporation – Kaneka develops functional proteins and biochemical ingredients, including antifreeze proteins for food preservation and biotechnology applications. Its innovations support improved freeze stability in food, cosmetic, and biomedical formulations.

– Kaneka develops functional proteins and biochemical ingredients, including antifreeze proteins for food preservation and biotechnology applications. Its innovations support improved freeze stability in food, cosmetic, and biomedical formulations. Nichirei Corporation – Nichirei works with antifreeze proteins for frozen food innovation, focusing on maintaining product quality, texture, and freshness during low temperature storage. The company leverages natural AFP sources for improved shelf life.

– Nichirei works with antifreeze proteins for frozen food innovation, focusing on maintaining product quality, texture, and freshness during low temperature storage. The company leverages natural AFP sources for improved shelf life. A/F Protein Inc. – A/F Protein specializes in producing recombinant antifreeze proteins originally derived from cold water fish. Its products are used in food processing, cryopreservation, and agricultural applications requiring freeze protection.

– A/F Protein specializes in producing recombinant antifreeze proteins originally derived from cold water fish. Its products are used in food processing, cryopreservation, and agricultural applications requiring freeze protection. Sirona Biochem – Sirona Biochem develops carbohydrate based antifreeze protein analogues designed to protect cells, tissues, and formulations from freeze damage. Its technology has applications in cosmetics, dermatology, and biotherapeutics.

– Sirona Biochem develops carbohydrate based antifreeze protein analogues designed to protect cells, tissues, and formulations from freeze damage. Its technology has applications in cosmetics, dermatology, and biotherapeutics. ProtoKinetix, Inc. – ProtoKinetix produces AAGP molecules, which mimic the action of antifreeze proteins to protect biological materials during cold storage. These molecules are used in cell therapies, biobanking, and organ preservation research.

– ProtoKinetix produces AAGP molecules, which mimic the action of antifreeze proteins to protect biological materials during cold storage. These molecules are used in cell therapies, biobanking, and organ preservation research. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. – AquaBounty utilizes antifreeze protein technology in aquaculture, particularly for genetic enhancement of cold tolerance in salmon. This helps improve production efficiency and expand farming into colder environments.

– AquaBounty utilizes antifreeze protein technology in aquaculture, particularly for genetic enhancement of cold tolerance in salmon. This helps improve production efficiency and expand farming into colder environments. Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co., Ltd. – The company supplies antifreeze protein ingredients for industrial and food applications. Its products support freeze resistance in processed foods, beverages, and biotechnological formulations.

– The company supplies antifreeze protein ingredients for industrial and food applications. Its products support freeze resistance in processed foods, beverages, and biotechnological formulations. Beijing Huacheng Jinke Technology Co., Ltd. – This company develops AFP based biomaterials and functional ingredients used in frozen food processing, agricultural protection, and biotechnology.

– This company develops AFP based biomaterials and functional ingredients used in frozen food processing, agricultural protection, and biotechnology. Kodera Herb Garden Co., Ltd. – Kodera produces natural botanical and biological extracts, including antifreeze related ingredients used in cosmetics, agricultural enhancement, and freeze protection formulations.

– Kodera produces natural botanical and biological extracts, including antifreeze related ingredients used in cosmetics, agricultural enhancement, and freeze protection formulations. Rishon Biochem Co., Ltd. – Rishon Biochem supplies biochemical ingredients including antifreeze proteins for food technology, cryopreservation, and specialty frozen products.

– Rishon Biochem supplies biochemical ingredients including antifreeze proteins for food technology, cryopreservation, and specialty frozen products. MyBioSource, Inc. – MyBioSource offers research grade antifreeze proteins, recombinant AFPs, and related antibodies for laboratory use. These are used in academic and commercial research related to cryobiology and biotechnology.

– MyBioSource offers research grade antifreeze proteins, recombinant AFPs, and related antibodies for laboratory use. These are used in academic and commercial research related to cryobiology and biotechnology. BASF SE – BASF develops biochemical and functional ingredient technologies that include antifreeze inspired solutions for personal care and industrial applications. Its ingredients help protect formulations from cold related degradation.

– BASF develops biochemical and functional ingredient technologies that include antifreeze inspired solutions for personal care and industrial applications. Its ingredients help protect formulations from cold related degradation. Cargill, Incorporated – Cargill explores antifreeze proteins for improving frozen food quality, especially in dairy and dessert applications. Its research includes natural AFP sources and protein based stabilization systems.

– Cargill explores antifreeze proteins for improving frozen food quality, especially in dairy and dessert applications. Its research includes natural AFP sources and protein based stabilization systems. AFP Biosciences – AFP Biosciences develops antifreeze proteins and cryoprotective ingredients for food, biopharmaceutical, and agricultural uses. The company focuses on scalable AFP production and application specific formulations.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Type I AFP

Type II AFP

Type III AFP

Type IV AFP

Antifreeze Glycoproteins (AFGPs)



By Source

Fish-Derived AFPs

Plant-Derived AFPs

Insect-Derived AFPs

Recombinant / Synthetic AFPs

By End-User

Food Processors & Seafood Industry

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Cosmetic Manufacturers

Academic & Research Institutions

Agricultural Biotech Firms



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

