Property Management Software Market to Reach USD 13.20 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 10.14% | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Property Management Software Market size was valued at USD 6.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.20 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.14% during 2025-2032.

The growing need for automation in maintenance, accounting, and leasing is driving growth in the property management software (PMS) market. The expansion of the real estate industry, the use of smart homes, and scalable large-portfolio solutions are the main drivers of adoption.





The U.S. Property Management Software Market size was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.35 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.06% over 2025-2032.

The increasing need for automation, scalability, and real-time data management in property operations is propelling the growth of the property management software market in the U.S. Market growth is significantly impacted by the expansion of the real estate sector, the accessibility of cloud-based solutions, and smart home connections.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution, Market was Dominated by the Software Segment in 2024; Services to Grow at the Fastest CAGR During 2025-2032

The software segment held the dominant share in the property management software market in 2024, accounting for approximately 65% of total revenue due to the growing level of digitization across the real estate industry, where owners and managers of properties look for greater efficiencies via automated platforms. The services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.28% from 2025 to 2032 due to the rise in demand for property management platforms customization, training, integration, and technical support.

By Application, Residential Segment Dominated the Market in 2024; Commercial Segment to be the Fastest Growing During 2025-2032

The residential segment led the property management software market share in 2024, commanding a 66% revenue share due to the increasing complexity of managing homeowners' associations, single-family rentals, and multi-unit housing. The commercial segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR of 11.41% over 2025-2032, driven by the increasing complexity of managing a variety of asset types, including retail establishments, office buildings, and industrial parks.

By End-Use, Property Managers/Agents Led the Market in 2024; Property Investors Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Property Managers/Agents dominated the property management software market in 2024 with a 44% revenue share, as they are at the core of day-to-day property management. The Property Investors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.21% from 2025 to 2032, due to the momentum of Individual & institutional real estate investments.

By Deployment, Cloud Segment Held the Largest Share in 2024 and is Projected to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 63% in the Property Management Software Market in 2024 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.88% from 2025 to 2032. The growth is driven by the surging demand for distributed, economically scalable and remote-friendly solutions.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Property Management Software Market in 2024, capturing around 46% of the total revenue share. This leadership is driven by a developed real estate market, early digital adoption, and the presence of a number of strong software vendors.

From 2025 to 2032, Asia Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate (12.06%) due to the rising digital transformation initiatives, growing residential and commercial real estate industries, and rapid urbanization. Adoption in this rapidly expanding area is being driven by developer and landlord need for scalable cloud solutions as well as rising internet penetration.

Key Players:

AppFolio, Inc.

Console Australia Pty Ltd

CoreLogic

Entrata, Inc.

MRI Software LLC

RealPage, Inc.

REI Master

Yardi Systems Inc.

Zillow Group, Inc.

ManageCasa

SAP

ResMan

Archibus, Inc.

IBM Corporation

MAISONETTE

Oracle Corporation

CoStar Group

Property Management Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.13 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.14% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises)

• By Solution (Software, Services)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial)

• By End-use (Housing Associations, Property Managers/Agents, Property Investors, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In October 2024 , AppFolio launched FolioSpace, a next-generation resident experience platform, and acquired LiveEasy to integrate moving and home services, enhancing convenience for property managers and residents.

, AppFolio launched FolioSpace, a next-generation resident experience platform, and acquired LiveEasy to integrate moving and home services, enhancing convenience for property managers and residents. In August 2024, RealPage launched GenAI innovations powered by Lumina, integrating advanced automation, personalized insights, and AI-driven decision-making across its property management platforms to enhance operational efficiency and resident engagement.

