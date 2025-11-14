Telecom Cloud Market to Surpass USD 190.08 Billion by 2033, Expanding at 25.87% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Telecom Cloud Market Size was valued at USD 30.23 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 190.08 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 25.87% during the forecast period (2026-2033).

By offering comprehensive details on the expanding advancements, technological innovations, and emerging investments, the Telecom Cloud Market analysis report identifies market growth and investment prospects. Scalability, economic effectiveness, and improved network performance are further factors supporting the expansion.





The U.S. Telecom Cloud Market is projected to grow from USD 8.61 Billion in 2025E to USD 49.49 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 24.47%.

Continued enterprise migration to cloud-based telecom services, faster 5G connection integration, need for unified communications, and AI- or IoT-based network solutions are the main drivers of growth.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type, SaaS Held the Largest Market Share of 38.72% in 2025; UCaaS is Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 28.46%

SaaS segment dominated the market, since it is widely adopted and easily integrated and able to offer enterprise scalable software on subscription basis. UCaaS is the fastest growing segment, spurred by an increase in remote work, demand for unified communications and AI enabled collaboration platforms.

By Deployment Model, Public Cloud Led the Market with a 42.15% Share in 2025; Hybrid Cloud is Projected to Expand at the Fastest CAGR of 27.89%

Public Cloud segment dominated the market on account of cost-effectiveness, scalability and easy deployment for enterprises and telecom service providers. The Hybrid Cloud is the fastest growing segment, with enterprises wanting flexibility, data control and to benefit from both public and private clouds.

By Organization Size, Large Enterprises Accounted for the Highest Market Share of 55.63% in 2025, and SMEs is Expected to Record the Fastest CAGR of 29.12%

Large Enterprises segment dominated the market on account of such organizations having a strong IT back-end, high budgets and need for robust, secured and scalable telecom solutions. SMEs are the fastest-growing segment, driven by digitalization adoption, cost-effective cloud offerings, and the shift from on-premise systems.

By Industry Vertical, IT & Telecom Held the Largest Share of 31.48% in 2025; Healthcare is Projected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR of 30.57%

IT & Telecom segment dominated the market owing to the early implementation of cloud infrastructure, 5G network integration, and high dependency on managed communications services. Healthcare is the fastest growing segment, as evidenced by demand for telemedicine, secure patient data, and remote monitoring systems.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the Telecom Cloud Market with a 36.48% market share, owing to have high adoption of cloud infrastructure, mature IT and telecom industry, and large enterprise spend on digital transformation require generate a huge demand for Communication Platform as a Service.

The Asia Pacific Telecom Cloud Market is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 28.61%, due to increasing enterprise demand for cloud-based telecom solutions, rising 5G networks and innovation of IoT & AI.

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Ericsson AB

Nokia Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

RingCentral, Inc.

Twilio Inc.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

8x8, Inc.

DigitalOcean, Inc.

Telecom Cloud Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 30.23 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 190.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.87% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Service Type (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, UCaaS, CaaS, Others)

• By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Multi-Cloud)

• By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

• By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Microsoft launched the GB300 NVL72 Azure cluster with 4,608 Nvidia GPUs, achieving 92.1 exaFLOPS of FP4 inference performance. This supercomputer-scale infrastructure significantly enhances AI training efficiency and dramatically reduces processing times from months to weeks.

In October 2025, AWS introduced Amazon Quick Suite, an AI-powered workspace integrating QuickSight and advanced business automation tools, enabling natural language workflow automation and comprehensive data analysis across multiple platforms.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Infrastructure & Capacity Benchmarks – helps you assess telecom cloud scalability by analyzing data center capacity, network throughput growth, and hyperscale region expansion, enabling stakeholders to identify capacity hotspots and investment-ready regions (4.1.1–4.1.4).

– helps you assess telecom cloud scalability by analyzing data center capacity, network throughput growth, and hyperscale region expansion, enabling stakeholders to identify capacity hotspots and investment-ready regions (4.1.1–4.1.4). Security & Compliance Standards – helps you understand the level of cybersecurity readiness and regulatory compliance across telecom providers, highlighting ISO/IEC 27001 adoption, incident prevention effectiveness, and regional data sovereignty performance (4.2.1–4.2.4).

– helps you understand the level of cybersecurity readiness and regulatory compliance across telecom providers, highlighting ISO/IEC 27001 adoption, incident prevention effectiveness, and regional data sovereignty performance (4.2.1–4.2.4). Sustainability & Energy Efficiency Metrics – helps you evaluate environmental performance by tracking CO₂ emission reductions, renewable energy usage, and energy/water efficiency gains from telecom cloud transitions (4.3.1–4.3.4).

– helps you evaluate environmental performance by tracking CO₂ emission reductions, renewable energy usage, and energy/water efficiency gains from telecom cloud transitions (4.3.1–4.3.4). Service Reliability & Performance Indicators – helps you measure telecom cloud operational excellence through SLA uptime rates, latency reductions, and deployment speed improvements, enabling analysis of user experience and service quality (4.4.1–4.4.4).

– helps you measure telecom cloud operational excellence through SLA uptime rates, latency reductions, and deployment speed improvements, enabling analysis of user experience and service quality (4.4.1–4.4.4). Enterprise Adoption & Market Growth Insights – helps you track enterprise cloud adoption trends, focusing on the rise in telecom cloud subscriptions and deployment models, providing a clear view of market expansion and customer engagement (4.4.3–4.4.4).

– helps you track enterprise cloud adoption trends, focusing on the rise in telecom cloud subscriptions and deployment models, providing a clear view of market expansion and customer engagement (4.4.3–4.4.4). Cloud Regional Footprint & Connectivity Expansion – helps you map the distribution of hyperscale cloud regions supporting telecom workloads, identifying strategic infrastructure clusters and regions driving low-latency connectivity (4.1.4).

