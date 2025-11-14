Major Shareholder Announcement

Bang & Olufsen A/S has, pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder notification from UBS Group AG.





As per 7 November 2025, UBS Group AG’s holding of other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was above 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As of 7 November 2025, UBS Group AG held a total of 8,559,904 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 5.81 percent of the total share capital and voting rights.





