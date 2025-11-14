Wayman Place Partners with SafeSpace Global to Enhance Resident Safety with Non-Wearable Elopement Detection

Knoxville, TN , Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC), a global leader in multimodal AI technology, is pleased to announce a partnership with Wayman Place, a trusted senior living community known for its personalized approach to care and commitment to resident well-being. As part of the agreement, SafeSpace Global Corporation will be implementing a non-wearable elopement detection technology across Wayman Place’s assisted living community.

This innovative system adds an additional layer of protection to Wayman Place’s existing safety measures, supporting caregivers with real-time visibility while allowing them to spend more time interacting with residents and providing care at the bedside, all while maintaining residents’ comfort, dignity, and independence.

“At Wayman Place, safety and independence go hand in hand,” said Bobbie Lane, Administrator at Wayman Place. “Our partnership with SafeSpace Global reflects our continued investment in tools that help our team respond quickly, proactively detect incidents, and ensure peace of mind for residents and families.”

“Wayman Place has prioritized both dignity and safety for residents,” said Katie Piperata, VP of Senior Living at SafeSpace Global. “We’re honored by their trust in us to provide technology that enhances staff visibility and responsiveness without replacing the human touch, so caregivers can focus on what matters most — caring and engaging with residents.”

Located in Longwood, Florida, Wayman Place provides individualized care, engaging activities, and modern amenities designed for comfort, security, and peace of mind. This partnership underscores the community’s ongoing commitment to advancing care through thoughtful innovation that empowers staff and enhances resident experience.

For more information about Wayman Place, visit waymanplace.com.

To learn more about SafeSpace Global’s technology for senior living and healthcare, visit safespaceglobal.ai.

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in multimodal AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company’s mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit www.safespaceglobal.ai or contact SafeSpace’s media team at contact@safespaceglobal.ai.

