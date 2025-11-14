Life Science Consulting Market to Reach USD 84.83 Billion by 2034, Driven by Rising Demand for Specialist Advisory Services

Ottawa, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global life science consulting market size was valued at USD 34.82 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 84.83 billion by 2034, rising at a 9.38% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This market is surging because companies in pharma, biotechnology and med-tech are scrambling to navigate increasingly complex drug development, regulation, reimbursement and digital tech landscapes, driving unprecedented demand for specialist advisory support.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/6263

Key Takeaways:

Life science consulting market to crossed USD 34.82 billion by 2024.

Market projected at USD 84.83 billion by 2034.

CAGR of 9.38% expected in between 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the life science consulting market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By service type, the market access & HEOR consulting segment led the market in 2024.

By service type, the real-world evidence (RWE) consulting segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By industry/end-user type, the pharmaceutical companies segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By industry/end-user type, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the studied years.

By application/functional area, the drug discovery & development segment registered dominance in the life science consulting market in 2024.

By application/functional area, the digital health & health tech segment is expected to grow fastest in the predicted timeframe.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By therapeutic area, the infectious diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Overview:

The global market for life science consulting services has evolved to become a central strategic pillar for organisations operating in the pharmaceuticals, biotech and medical device sectors. More recent data suggests that the market is likely to grow at an annual rate of around 10% through the year 2029 due to digital transformation, the use of real world evidence (RWE), and the need for advanced therapies.

In this market, life science consulting firms are taking on even greater significance as strategic partners to assist their customers with overall clinical development, regulatory strategy, market access, HEOR, digital & analytics, and RWE programs. The increasing complexity of drug pipelines, regulatory restrictions, the volume of data, and mounting cost pressures are all driving end users to outsource or partner with the specialist consulting firms rather than just rely on internal teams.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Executive Summary Table

Table Scope Market Size in 2025 USD 38.08 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 84.83 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 9.38 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Service Type, By Industry/End-User Type, By Application/Functional Area, By Therapeutic Area, By Region Top Key Players Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Company, EY, KPMG, ClearView Healthcare Partners, Parexel, PA Consulting, Cognizant

Major Growth Drivers:

What are the Main Drivers of the Life Science Consulting Sector?

Emerging regulatory and market access complexities : As firms that develop drugs and devices are faced with increasingly stringent regulations, shifting reimbursement models and greater expectations for health-economics outcomes they are seeking out consulting firms with specialty expertise in the strategy and execution of market access, HEOR and lifecycle management services.

: As firms that develop drugs and devices are faced with increasingly stringent regulations, shifting reimbursement models and greater expectations for health-economics outcomes they are seeking out consulting firms with specialty expertise in the strategy and execution of market access, HEOR and lifecycle management services. Digital & data-driven transformation in life sciences: The use of big data, AI/ML, cloud, IoT and digital health technology is driving the need for consulting firms to act as strategic consult technology advisors operational support for digital implementation, analytics, data strategy and real-world evidence generation across R&D and commercialisation lines of business.

The use of big data, AI/ML, cloud, IoT and is driving the need for consulting firms to act as strategic consult technology advisors operational support for digital implementation, analytics, data strategy and real-world evidence generation across R&D and commercialisation lines of business. Progress of advanced therapies, personalisation and use of RWE: The emergence of cell and gene therapies , targeted biologics and precision medicine has created demand for highly specialised consulting expertise to support companies regulatory, manufacturing, clinical and commercialisation related issues; furthermore, real world data is becoming increasingly necessary for evidence generation and demonstrating value to payers.

The , targeted biologics and precision medicine has created demand for highly specialised consulting expertise to support companies regulatory, manufacturing, clinical and commercialisation related issues; furthermore, real world data is becoming increasingly necessary for evidence generation and demonstrating value to payers. Increase in cost of R&D and increased pressure for speed to market: As the timelines for development increases, and cost continue to balloon, companies are relying on consulting firms to help them streamline processes, manage risk, leverage analytics, optimise clinical development and help accelerate launches.

Key Drifts:

What are the Key Trends Supporting the Life Science Consulting market?

Several key trends stand out, beginning with the accelerated use of real-world evidence (RWE) consulting, which is becoming an important high-growth sector of the market. The increasing amount of real-world evidence used for regulatory, reimbursement, and commercial purposes is reflecting this shift. Secondly, market-access & HEOR consulting services when grouped together are the largest service-type area, with the highest-growth segment being RWE consulting. A third trend is the expansion of digital health and analytics skill sets within consulting organisations that combine some aspects of IT and data science with life-science strategy to meet client requirements.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Significant Challenge:

Data and Security, Cost, and Multi-Sourcing Dynamics:

Despite the relatively healthy growth for life-science consulting services, there are several challenges facing the sector: the costs of consulting engagements are typically higher when technology and analytics and regulatory requirements are made more complex, as these, at times, involve managing global regulations. Second, clients are increasingly concerned about the real-world data, cloud environments, and supply chains when considering data security and confidentiality. Third, the multi-sourcing or hybrid approach used by many clients (vendor vs. internal resources) impacts coordination, value creation, and trusting and longitudinal relationships. These dynamics impact growth prospects, particularly in lower-cost environments.

Regional Analysis:

North America:

North America constitutes the most expansive segment for life-science consulting services as it has a mature pharmaceutical ecosystem, substantial R&D investment, advanced regulatory and reimbursement frameworks and a notable presence of international consulting firms. Life-science companies in North America face extreme pressure to innovate, speed up drug development and prove value, factors that contribute to the demand for consulting services.

The U.S. specifically, with robust biotechnology and advanced-therapy pipelines, represents a lucrative opportunity for consulting firms focused on regulatory strategy, market access and digital transformation. As many global life-science companies have their headquarters in North America or have developed a significant portion of their infrastructure in the region, consulting firms will continue to localize their highest value services to North America.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific has the highest growth rate in the life-science consulting market owing to increased healthcare investments, expanding biopharma and biotech sectors, increasing regulatory convergence and increased digital health adoption. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific are shifting from simply being a cost-centre to an innovation-centre, which drives demand for more complex consulting services in regulatory strategy, market access, digital transformation and RWE. In addition, many multinational life-sciences companies are increasingly establishing global capability centres (GCC) in countries such as India and China, some of which are fulfilling some regional delivery centres for consulting services.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segmental Insights:

By Service Type:

In 2024, the largest service type segment within the life-science consulting market was the Market Access and HEOR (Health Economics & Outcomes Research) consulting segment. This is largely due to pharmaceutical & biotech companies focusing more on demonstrating therapeutic value, cost-effectiveness, and healthcare system impact, particularly in markets where payers require strong evidence. As reimbursement and outcomes-based models increase, consulting firms specializing in HEOR, pricing strategy, value dossier development and launch access planning will be engaged with the companies earlier in the lifecycle to develop strategy and prepare for market access.

In the future, the Real-World Evidence (RWE) segment is expected to grow the fastest among service types. This is being driven by increased real-world data sources (i.e. electronic health records, claims data, digital devices), regulatory and payer requirements for real-world proof, and the need for life-science companies to inform development, launch and post-market surveillance with data-driven insights. As a result, consulting firms offering RWE strategy, data integration, analytics and regulatory alignment are securing a larger share of the new engagements.

By Industry/End-User Type:

In 2024, the pharmaceutical companies will lead as the end-user of service among the life-sciences consulting services market. Because of their extensive pipelines, high regulatory and commercialization complexities, global launches, and lifecycle management plans, pharmaceutical companies tend to lean heavily on consultants for strategic and regulatory essential needs, market-access needs, and digital transformation needs. Pharmaceutical companies are the largest clients of consulting firms in this space because of their scale, global reach, and diversified portfolios.

Over the next few years, biotechnology companies will likely be the fastest growing end-user segment for life-science consulting services. Because biotechnology companies operate in high-innovation and high-risk environments for advanced therapies, these firms tend to lean in to consultants for strategic guidance around regulatory strategy, manufacturing, scaling, market access, and strategy analytics development. As there continues to be high levels of investment in biotech and the complexity of novel therapies will only continue to increase, consulting demand from biotech firms is likely to increase.

By Application/Functional Area:

In 2024, the application/functional area of drug discovery and development held prevalence in the life-science consulting market. Firms invested significantly on advisory services around pipeline strategy, clinical development optimization, translational science, regulatory affairs and product launch readiness. Consulting support in this function is still required as companies are attempting to streamline trials, reduce risks, accelerate timelines, and increase success rates in drug development.

Looking ahead, the digital health and health tech area is anticipated to be the fastest growing application/functional area. The convergence of life sciences with digital diagnostics, wearables, remote monitoring, telehealth, and AI-based platforms is creating new requirements for advisory support. Consulting firms who are able to bridge the clinical strategy and implementation of digital technology, analytics, regulatory support and commercialization are becoming increasingly in demand in the digital health and health tech application.

By Therapeutic Area:

The oncology therapeutic area is expected to account for the largest share of revenues in the life-science consulting market in 2024. Life-science consulting firms focus their capabilities for oncology strategy, market access, HEOR modelling, and commercialisation engagements to accommodate the high R&D costs, regulatory complexities, and volume of launches associated with oncology therapies. As the consulting depth into this therapeutic area demonstrates the strategic importance of oncology as a therapeutic area in biopharma pipelines.

Throughout the forecast period, the infectious diseases segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth within therapeutic area consulting. This fast growth is because of increased attention on pandemic preparedness, innovation in vaccines, drug development for infectious diseases, global health priorities, and regulatory incentives. Any consulting firm that is able to provide guidance on infectious disease strategy, market access in emerging markets, epidemiology based on real-world data, and global launch will benefit from this growth in the infectious disease segment.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global life science analytics market was valued at USD 10.47 billion in 2024, increased to USD 11.27 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately USD 21.85 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.63% from 2025 to 2034.

The global life science tools market is forecast to grow from USD 156.52 billion in 2025 to around USD 470.20 billion by 2034, registering a strong CAGR of 13% during the same period.

The global life science and analytical instruments market was valued at USD 56.56 billion in 2024, rose to USD 59.98 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach nearly USD 101.31 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2025 and 2034.

The global life science reagents market was valued at USD 62.37 billion in 2024, increased to USD 65.91 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach about USD 108.74 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period.

The global life science products market was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2024, grew to USD 3.48 billion in 2025, and is projected to attain USD 8.65 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.56% from 2025 to 2034.

The global life science equipment market was valued at USD 63.72 billion in 2024, rose to USD 67.76 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach nearly USD 120.82 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period.

The global life science consumables market was valued at USD 29.88 billion in 2024, grew to USD 31.51 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach approximately USD 50.71 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.44% from 2025 to 2034.

The global life science cloud market was valued at USD 25.28 billion in 2024, increased to USD 29.15 billion in 2025, and is expected to soar to around USD 105.05 billion by 2034, registering an impressive CAGR of 15.27% between 2025 and 2034.

The global life science plastic bottles market was valued at USD 6.54 billion in 2024, grew to USD 6.95 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach nearly USD 11.97 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period.

The global life science lab equipment market was valued at USD 57.71 billion in 2024, grew to USD 61.08 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach approximately USD 101.37 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.84% from 2025 to 2034.

Recent Developments:

On May 8 2025, Salesforce announced a strategic “Life Sciences Partner Network” to accelerate migration to its Life Sciences Cloud, leveraging agent-first digital labour and data platforms in pharma and med-tech.

Life Science Consulting Market Key Players List:

Boston Consulting Group (BCG)

Bain & Company

EY

KPMG

ClearView Healthcare Partners

Parexel

PA Consulting

Cognizant

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Market Access & HEOR Consulting

Real-World Evidence (RWE) Consulting

Regulatory Affairs Consulting

Clinical Development & Strategy

Commercial Strategy & Launch

Quality & Compliance Consulting

Digital Transformation Consulting

Supply Chain & Manufacturing Consulting

By Industry/End-User Type

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Diagnostic Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) / CDMOs

Government & Public Health Bodies

Academic & Research Institutions



By Application/Functional Area

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Trials Support

Regulatory Strategy & Submissions

Market Access & Reimbursement

Pharmacovigilance & Safety

Real-World Data & Analytics

Digital Health & Health Tech



By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology

Cardiology

Immunology

Rare Diseases

Metabolic Disorders



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/6263

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest