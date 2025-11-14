Brandon Hall Group Appoints Dr. Marline C. Duroseau as Managing Director of HR & Leadership Development

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group today announced that Dr. Marline C. Duroseau (“Dr. Mar”) has joined the company as Managing Director of HR & Leadership Development. In this role, she will oversee Brandon Hall Group’s portfolio of HR and leadership development solution providers, support several key corporate verticals, and work closely with the firm’s research, advisory, and client engagement teams. She will report directly to CEO Mike Cooke.

Dr. Mar brings a unique blend of strategic, operational, and leadership experience. Most recently, she served as the Chief Financial Officer for a 1,500-person healthcare organization, where she led enterprise transformation initiatives across finance, talent development, and organizational culture. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), she recently earned her Doctorate in Organizational Leadership with a focus on developing resilient, high-performing teams.

In addition to her executive experience, Dr. Mar is a recent TEDx speaker, recognized for her talk, “The Secret Battle Behind Powerful Women Leaders.” She will speak on the same topic of women’s leadership, resilience, and authentic influence at Brandon Hall Group’s Women in Leadership Summit on November 19.

“Dr. Mar brings a rare combination of strategic acumen, operational rigor, and deep empathy for developing leaders. As Managing Director of HR and Leadership Development, she will help our community and clients align talent strategies with measurable business outcomes—and accelerate the impact our portfolio delivers.” - Mike Cooke, CEO, Brandon Hall Group

“I’m honored to join Brandon Hall Group and partner with HR and business leaders to build resilient, high-performing teams. Drawing on my experience leading enterprise transformation and my research in organizational leadership, I’m excited to scale solutions that support leaders at every level. I look forward to expanding the dialogue on women’s leadership at the upcoming Women in Leadership Summit.” - Dr. Marline C Duroseau, Managing Director of HR & Leadership Development, Brandon Hall Group

As Managing Director of HR and Leadership Development, Dr. Mar will oversee the creation of strategic HR and leadership insights for Brandon Hall Group’s corporate clients and advise them on talent, culture, and business strategy. Leveraging the collective intelligence of our award-winning client base and global community of practitioners, she will help organizations strengthen leadership pipelines and achieve measurable performance outcomes.

To learn more about our engagement model and to book time with Dr. Mar, visit institute.brandonhall.com.

