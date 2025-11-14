Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID: GREH) Issues Updated Special Dividend Announcement

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH) announces updated details regarding its previously disclosed special stock dividend regarding the official dates associated with the action.

The record date and payment date for the special dividend will be November 15, 2025.

Green Rain Energy has updated its public communication to ensure that shareholders and the broader market have the accurate and finalized schedule.

“We are pleased to provide investors with the confirmed dates for our upcoming special dividend,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. This corporate action represents an important step in our commitment to transparency and shareholder value.”

Dividend Purpose and Market Impact

Green Rain Energy reiterates that the special dividend is intended to:

• Enhance the accuracy of market activity

• Promote fair and orderly trading

• Strengthen the Company’s long-term shareholder base

• Support transparency within the marketplace



The Company remains committed to clear communication and regulatory compliance as it continues to pursue its clean-energy expansion strategy.

A Strong Year of Growth and Development

Throughout 2025, Green Rain Energy has continued to advance its operational footprint across multiple renewable-energy platforms. Key accomplishments include:

• Launch of EV Infrastructure Survey at the Tempe Hilton in Arizona with Driftwood Hospitality, expanding the Company’s footprint in EV charging solutions

• Continued scaling of the Company’s Energy Services Company (ESCO) model, which aligns engineering, energy-efficiency installations, and shared-revenue structures designed to generate recurring revenue without debt or dilution



These initiatives support Green Rain Energy’s long-term vision of becoming a leading provider of renewable-energy solutions across commercial and municipal sectors.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a Wyoming-based clean-energy development company operating through its subsidiaries Green Rain Solar Inc. and Green Rain Development. The Company focuses on EV charging networks, solar installations, and energy-efficiency programs, all executed under a scalable ESCO model. This approach enables performance-based revenue while avoiding debt structures or shareholder dilution.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Actual results may differ due to risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

