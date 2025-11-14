Andrew Connell Joins SEDA Experts, Bringing Expertise in Asset Management, Outcome-Based Investment Strategies, and UK Pensions

New York, NY, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Andrew Connell joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are glad to add Andrew's UK pension expertise to SEDA Experts in service to our clients,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Andrew Connell is a seasoned expert in asset management, strategic advice for investors, outcome-based investment strategies, as well as UK pensions and the investment industry. He has three decades of experience spanning accounting, investment management, and institutional consulting. His career has focused on supporting asset owners and their advisers, drawing on extensive experience in fund management to deliver outcome-based investment strategies which draw on multiple investment techniques, including liability-driven investment and derivative risk management strategies.

He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and Board Observer at Hozah Parking Limited and as a Director of Ashurst Services Limited, a consultancy advising defined benefit pension plans and their legal representatives. Andrew is also a Member of the Investment Committee at the Royal London Mutual Insurance Society, contributing to oversight of the Group’s investment strategy and responsible investment approach. In addition, he serves on the Investment Committee of St Catharine’s College, Cambridge, supporting the management of the College’s endowment fund.

In these roles, he brings a detailed understanding of investment markets, fund managers’ fiduciary responsibilities, regulatory obligations, and contractual frameworks, offering strategic insight into governance, risk management, and investment outcomes.

Andrew spent over 16 years at Schroders, where he built and led the firm’s Solutions division, which delivers outcome-based investment strategies across asset classes, combining advisory and implementation expertise in areas such as liability-driven investment, fiduciary management, custom bond portfolio construction (including buy-and-maintain strategies), strategic investment advice, outcome-oriented growth strategies, and derivatives construction and implementation. By the end of Andrew’s tenure at Schroders the Solutions division had grown to around 20% of Schroders' assets under management.

Prior to Schroders, Andrew was an LDI and Rates Sales Manager at ABN AMRO, developing and maintaining relationships with buy-side institutions and providing sales and execution coverage for bonds, interest rate, and inflation derivatives. From 1998 to 2006, he held a range of senior roles at Barclays Global Investors (now BlackRock), including Bond Fund Manager, Head of Multi-Currency Portfolio Management, and Head of the Interest Rate Process.

He began his career at KPMG in London, advancing to Audit Manager within the Financial Business Unit.

He holds an MA (Cantab) in Land Economy from the University of Cambridge and is an ACA (ICEAW).

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.