FSI ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

TABER, ALBERTA, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE Amex: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. FSI is also increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Mr. Daniel B. O’Brien, CEO, states, “This quarter included the start up of full production for the second food grade contract including hiring and training 4 shifts of new employees and backup personnel. In Panama we were installing equipment and doing leasehold improvements all quarter. While it would have been wonderful to achieve all this without a net loss for the quarter, it was not possible.” Mr. O’Brien continues, “In Q4, substantial revenue from the food contract has been generated and Panama has finished improvements leaving only final equipment installation and testing prior to startup later this year.”

Sales for the third quarter (Q3) were $10,556,291 up approximately 13% when compared to sales of $9,314,937 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Q3, 2025 net loss was $503,358, or $0.04 per basic share compared to a net income of $611,858 or $0.05 per basic share, in Q3, 2024.

The higher sales reported for Q3, 2025 were due to existing business. Higher cost of goods, including higher tariffs, had a negative effect on earnings this quarter. Significant expenses related to preparing for production for the new contract reported August 11, 2025 were also recognized this quarter, however shipping did not begin until early fourth quarter. These expenses negatively affected earnings per share, particularly in third quarter. This is common accounting practice related to new product production. Finally, some costs related to installation of CAPEX, in both Illinois and Panama, were classified as expenses and set against current income.

Basic weighted average shares used in computing earnings per share amounts were 12,660,923 and 12,450,532 for Q3, 2025 and Q3, 2024 respectively.

Q3, 2025 Non-GAAP operating cash flow: The Company shows 9 months operating cash flow of $4,257,973, or $0.34 per basic share. This compares with operating cash flow of $5,909,621, or $0.47 per basic share, in the corresponding 9 months of 2024 (see the table and notes that follow for details of these calculations).

The NanoChem division and ENP subsidiary continue to be the dominant sources of revenue and cash flow for the Company. Over the next several months, existing products made by NanoChem will begin production in Panama so that the new food grade products can begin production at the NanoChem plant in IL. Opportunities continue to unfold in detergent, water treatment, oil field extraction, turf, ornamental and agricultural use to further increase sales of these products. Most recently, opportunities in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets have emerged.

Conference call

A conference call has been scheduled for 11:00 am Eastern Time, 8:00 am Pacific Time, on Monday, November 17th, 2025. CEO, Dan O’Brien will be presenting and answering questions on the conference call. To participate in this call please dial 1-888-999-5318 (or 1-848-280-6460) just prior to the scheduled call time. To join the call participants will be requested to give their name and company affiliation. The conference ID: Flexible Solutions International – Third Quarter, 2025 Financials may be requested

The above information and following table contain supplemental information regarding income and cash flow from operations for the period ended September 30, 2025. Adjustments to exclude depreciation, stock option expenses and one time charges are given. This financial information is a Non-GAAP financial measure as defined by SEC regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable is net income.

The reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:

FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

consolidated Statement of Operations

For Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

(nine Months Operating Cash Flow - Unaudited)

3 MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2025 2024 Revenue $ 10,556,291 $ 9,314,937 Income (loss) before income tax – GAAP $ 204,390 $ 1,459,963 Provision for Income tax – net - GAAP $ 181,739 $ (367,615 ) Net income (loss) - GAAP $ (503,358 ) $ 611,858 Net income (loss) per common share – basic. – GAAP $ (0.04 ) $ 0.05 3 month weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts – basic.- GAAP 12,660,923 12,450,532 9 MONTHS OPERATING CASH FLOW

ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 Operating Cash Flow (9 months). NON-GAAP $ 4,257,973 a,b,c $ 5,909,621 a,b,c Operating Cash Flow per share excluding non-operating items and items not related to current operations (9 months) – basic. -NON-GAAP $ 0.34 a,b,c $ 0.47 a,b,c Non-cash Adjustments (9 month) -GAAP $ 1,738,774 d $ 1,941,038 d Shares (9 month basic weighted average) used in computing per share amounts – basic -GAAP 12,632,338 12,450,257



Notes : certain items not related to “operations” of the Company’s net income are listed below.

a) Non-GAAP – Flexible Solutions International purchased 65% of ENP in 4th quarter, 2018 (October 2018). Therefore Operating Cash Flow is adjusted by the pre tax Net income or loss of the non-controlling interest in ENP for 2023 only. After 2023 the entry in the “Statement of operations and comprehensive income” is a pretax number therefore no adjustment is required.

b) Non-GAAP – amounts exclude certain cash and non-cash items: Depreciation and Stock compensation expense (2025 = $1,738,774, 2024 = $1,941,038) and pretax Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (2025 = $1,020,061, 2024 = $682,110). These expenditures were not related to sales operations of FSI. *See the financial statements for all adjustments.

c) The revenue and gain from the initial 50% investment and the current 19.9% investment in the private Florida LLC announced in January 2019 are not treated as revenue or profit from operations. The profit is treated as investment income and therefore occurs below Operating income in the Statement of Operations. As a result, the gains from all investments (2025 = $54,479, 2024 = $330,750), including those from the Florida LLC, are removed from the calculation to arrive at Operating Cash Flow.

d) Non-GAAP – amounts represent depreciation and stock compensation expense.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Flexible Solutions International

