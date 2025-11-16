Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 2 as Phase 6 Exceeds 88% Allocation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering a key period as the project pushes further into Roadmap Phase 2. Development has moved quickly through the year, and interest from the community continues to rise as the next major product milestone approaches. With Phase 6 of the presale now exceeding 88% allocation, the project is drawing more attention across the new crypto and DeFi crypto market, especially from users tracking early-stage opportunities.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed for users who want a clear and automated way to earn interest or access liquidity. The protocol uses smart contracts to run all core functions, aiming to reduce friction and provide a transparent system without intermediaries. The project focuses on security, simple interactions and sustainable long-term design, which is why it has been gaining traction within the top crypto discussions of 2025.

A major part of this early momentum comes from its growing community. Mutuum Finance has now raised $18.7 million, showing steady support since its launch in early 2025. The project also reached 18,000 holders, a strong sign of adoption for a new crypto still under development. These numbers suggest that interest has remained consistent across all presale stages.

Phase 6 Status and Community Activity

The presale began at a token price of $0.01, and the current price in Phase 6 is $0.035, marking a nearly 300% rise since the first stage. This price structure follows a fixed model where each presale stage has its own supply and rate. As demand increases, stages complete faster and the token price moves to the next level.

Phase 6 has now crossed 88% allocation, showing fast movement in recent days. Buyers are tracking the remaining supply closely, as the current price level will not return once this stage closes. Many view this period as an important moment in the project’s early history, especially as development continues to advance.

Community engagement also remains active through the 24-hour leaderboard system. The top contributor of each day receives $500 in MUTM, which keeps participation steady and adds a gamified layer to the presale. This feature has become a noticeable part of the project’s identity, helping maintain consistent interest.

Roadmap Phase 2 and Advancing Toward V1

Mutuum Finance is currently working through Roadmap Phase 2. This stage focuses on building out the core systems of the lending protocol, testing internal functions and preparing for the first public version. Development highlights include the liquidity pool mechanics, the mtToken logic and the borrowing and liquidation framework. Each part is moving toward the testnet launch, which is already confirmed for Q4 2025.

The V1 release will run on the Sepolia testnet. It will include the liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens and the liquidator bot. These components form the base of the protocol and will allow early users to test the main functions before the team moves toward full deployment. This clear timeline has helped build confidence in the project, as users can track both progress and delivery.

Security and Transparency As Core Priorities

Mutuum Finance completed a review by CertiK and received a 90/100 Token Scan score, which stands out for a project still approaching its first version. This early result signals that the code has been analyzed by a recognized security group. It also shows that the team is working on building trust before the protocol reaches the mainnet stage.

Along with this audit, the project runs a $50,000 bug bounty, designed to encourage researchers and developers to report issues before launch. This approach supports a safer environment for future users and aligns with the long-term strategy of building a dependable DeFi crypto protocol.

Growing Demand as Phase 6 Moves Toward Its Final Stretch

The combination of development progress, strong funding, expanding community interest and rapid presale activity has created rising momentum for Mutuum Finance. The project has positioned itself as a new crypto with both clear progress and active participation. With Phase 6 now over 88% allocated, attention is shifting toward the final stages before the next price level.

As Roadmap Phase 2 continues and V1 draws closer, Mutuum Finance appears to be entering one of its most important growth periods yet. The steady rise in demand, combined with visible development updates, has made MUTM a standout newcomer in the 2025 cycle, especially among investors tracking emerging top crypto opportunities with real development behind them.