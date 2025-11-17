BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 with 2 Million USDT in Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, is powering the upcoming Black Friday with a massive 2,000,000 USDT reward pool featuring exclusive prizes from its global brand ambassador Jaren Jackson Jr. (JJJ) .

Running from November 10 through November 30, 2025, the campaign offers both newcomers and seasoned traders opportunities to win big through trading incentives and a guaranteed-win lucky draw.

Score Big: From Welcome Reward to Exclusive Grand Prizes

New users can jumpstart their crypto journey on BTCC this Black Friday season with up to 100 USDT in welcome rewards for completing their first deposit and first futures trade.

Active traders can maximize their rewards by completing various milestones including deposit and futures trading volume tasks, earning up to 3,500 USDT in rewards. All rewards can be stacked.

Participants earn points with each milestone, which accumulate toward entry into the most exciting part of the campaign: a guaranteed-win lucky draw starting November 27.

Guaranteed-Win Bonus Lucky Draw

Participants who accumulate 500 points or more qualify for BTCC's guaranteed-win lucky draw featuring three exciting prize categories:

Premium Prizes:

0.1 BTC grand prize

iPhone 17 Pro Max

100g gold bar



Exclusive JJJ Memorabilia:

JJJ-signed sneakers

JJJ-signed basketballs

JJJ bobblehead figures



BTCC-branded Platform Prizes:

BTCC Futures Pro Trading Fund Vouchers

BTCC Mystery Merch Boxes

Additionally, participants can hunt for a hidden Black Friday bonus by searching "BTCC Black Friday Hidden Bonus eGift Card" on Google for exclusive Thanksgiving rewards.

Championship-Level Partnership

The campaign builds on BTCC's successful collaboration with Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., whose debut partnership video explores smart moves in both on-court and on-chain strategies. The video has garnered over 6.7 million views in under two months. The viral success demonstrates growing mainstream interest in cryptocurrency trading among sports fans and newcomers to digital assets.

For complete Black Friday Flash Deal campaign details and registration, visit here .

#BTCCxJJJ | #ProvenDefense | #BTCCBlackFriday

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com