$350,000 Thanksgiving Campaign Launches on Toobit





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its Bountiful Thanksgiving campaign, featuring a 350,000 USDT prize pool and multiple avenues for both new and existing traders to earn rewards this holiday season.

The event is scheduled to run from November 17, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC through December 4, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC. This celebratory campaign is structured as a three-part feast, catering to different trading activities and engagement levels.

Event 1: Grab your biggest slice of pie

This event rewards traders based on their on-chain deposit amounts. By meeting tiered deposit requirements, traders can claim up to 1,200 USDT.

Event 2: Share turkey drumsticks

Both new traders, defined as those signed up between October 1 and December 4, and existing traders are eligible for these rewards. Based on achieved spot or futures trading volume, new traders are eligible to earn up to 200 USDT, while existing traders can earn up to 1,000 USDT.

Event 3: Smash for mashed potatoes

Toobit is also engaging its community through social media. Traders can win a share of the 50,000 USDT pool by completing simple tasks on platforms like X and Telegram, including sharing their positive trading moments with the hashtag #ToobitThanks.

"This campaign is our way of saying thank you," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "With our community as the foundation of Toobit, we strive to deliver rewarding and engaging experiences. Through this 350,000 USDT reward pool, we are making the holiday season truly unforgettable for our traders."

Traders interested in participating must register on the campaign page to be eligible for rewards. Full details, including Terms and Conditions, are available on the official Toobit announcement page.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

