Societe Generale: New additional share buy-back programme of EUR 1 billion

NEW ADDITIONAL SHARE BUY-BACK OF EUR 1 BILLION

Paris, 17 November 2025, 8:00 a.m.

Societe Generale announces today a new exceptional capital distribution in the form of an additional EUR 1 billion share buy-back programme.

The Board of Directors approved the launch of a new additional share buy-back programme, for cancellation purpose, of EUR 1 billion.

Societe Generale obtained all necessary authorisations1, including from the ECB. These acquisitions of shares will be executed in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). Societe Generale will start to repurchase its shares on 19 November 2025 at the earliest.

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with around 119,000 employees serving more than 26 million clients in 62 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.



The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.

with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank. Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.

a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG. Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.





Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

1 From 19 to 20 November 2025 included, the buy-backs will be carried out pursuant to the description of the share buy-back programme of 17 May 2024 relating to the 22nd resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 22 May 2024, for which the authorisation for the company to purchase its own shares is valid until 22 November 2025 at the latest. As from 21 November 2025, the buy-backs will be carried out pursuant to the description of the share buy-back programme which will be published on 21 November 2025 morning and relating to the 19th resolution of the Combined general meeting of shareholders of 20 May 2025, for which the authorisation for the company to purchase its own shares is valid until 20 November 2026. It is specified that the implementation date of this 19th resolution was set by the Board of Directors at 21 November 2025, the date on which it will replace the aforementioned 22nd resolution.

