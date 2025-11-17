MEXC Marks a Successful Debut at LABITCONF 2025, Engaging Thousands Across Latin America





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, one of the world’s leading digital asset platforms, proudly announced the strong public response to its debut participation at LABITCONF 2025, one of the most prominent and traditional crypto events in Latin America.

Following its commitment to strengthen connections with the Latin American community, MEXC showcased its community-driven vision as part of its ongoing global Web3 expansion. Through its participation, MEXC advanced initiatives aligned with its global mission to make trading simpler, safer, and more accessible for everyone, with a special focus on building communities and strengthening the regional crypto ecosystem.

The event successfully delivered on MEXC’s goal to deepen relationships with the LatAm crypto ecosystem through hands-on engagement and education-focused activities. At its booth located at the main entrance of the conference, MEXC showcased its products to the public and welcomed thousands of visitors who actively participated in various brand experiences. Recognizing that many newcomers find it challenging to enter the crypto space, MEXC created engaging booth activities — including a touchscreen token quiz and a “ 0 FEE ” photo spot — to make learning fun and approachable.

“We were thrilled by how warmly MEXC was received,” said André User Growth Manager LatAm at MEXC. “Our booth drew thousands of curious attendees eager to learn more about our platform and take part in our games and giveaways, reflecting the region’s strong enthusiasm for crypto and reaffirming why LatAm is such a vital region for Web3 growth.”

Even as one of the world’s Top 10 crypto exchanges, MEXC’s presence at local events continues to draw strong interest and curiosity from the Latin American audience — a community eager for innovation and still getting to know the MEXC brand as the company advances its recent expansion into the region. “This is just the beginning,” André added. “LatAm users now have a new leading exchange option, and we’re committed to growing together with the community.”

As a way to engage even more with the LatAm community, MEXC also hosted an exclusive event for 80 people from media representatives and thought leaders, held on a boat departing from Puerto Madero for a tour, which led to extensive networking amid the beautiful city views. “It was a great opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to education, innovation, and financial inclusion to these people that we know are a big driving force in Latin America. LatAm is a strategic and very important region for us, and hosting our own event fully aligned with our goal of strengthening this positioning,” reinforced André.

The excitement at LABITCONF 2025 showed that the passion for digital assets in Latin America is stronger than ever. For MEXC, this event was more than just a showcase — it was about listening, connecting, and celebrating the region’s vibrant community. With many new partnerships and stories beginning here, this is just the start of MEXC’s journey to grow hand-in-hand with LatAm’s fast-evolving crypto landscape.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

