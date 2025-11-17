COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 57/2025 - November 17, 2025

On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.



The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

Number of



Shares Average purchase price DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 453,500 487.39 221,029,385 November 10, 2025 5,000 499.86 2,499,300 November 11, 2025 4,000 512.46 2,049,840 November 12, 2025 4,000 520.88 2,083,520 November 13, 2025 3,000 541.05 1,623,150 November 14, 2025 3,000 538.79 1,616,370 Total accumulated under the program 472,500 488.68 230,901,565

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,075,442 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

