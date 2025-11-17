COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 57/2025 - November 17, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|453,500
|487.39
|221,029,385
|November 10, 2025
|5,000
|499.86
|2,499,300
|November 11, 2025
|4,000
|512.46
|2,049,840
|November 12, 2025
|4,000
|520.88
|2,083,520
|November 13, 2025
|3,000
|541.05
|1,623,150
|November 14, 2025
|3,000
|538.79
|1,616,370
|Total accumulated under the program
|472,500
|488.68
|230,901,565
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,075,442 shares, corresponding to 2.1% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
