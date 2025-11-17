Cannabis Vaporizer Market Size to Surpass USD 17.11 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 14.53% | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabis Vape Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Cannabis Vaporizer Market Size was valued at USD 5.06 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.11 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.53% over 2024-2032.”

Rising Legalization and High Demand from Health-Conscious Consumers Propel Market Growth Globally

The increasing legalization and acceptance of cannabis products worldwide is a major factor driving the global cannabis vape market. With more areas legalizing cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes, consumer desire for discrete and practical ingestion techniques, such as vaping is rising. Additionally, the growing number of health-conscious consumers opting for smokeless alternatives to traditional cannabis use is encouraging the use of vaporizers. Better flavor and efficiency can be achieved by ongoing innovation in heating techniques like convection and induction, which will enhance consumer satisfaction and spur market expansion.

• By Type (Tabletop, Portable)

• By Ingredient (Dry Herb Vaporizers, Oil, Hybrid)

• By Heating Method (Conduction, Convection, Induction)

• By Power Source (Battery, Without Battery)

• By Distribution (Online, Offline)

• By Ingredient (Dry Herb Vaporizers, Oil, Hybrid)

• By Heating Method (Conduction, Convection, Induction)

• By Power Source (Battery, Without Battery)

• By Distribution (Online, Offline)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

Portable cannabis vaporizers captured the largest share of 69.6% in 2023, growing due to their portability, ease of use, and discreet design. The tabletop vaporizers segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR from 2024-2032 as they provide better quality vapor, greater control over vaporization temperature, and improved user experience.

By Ingredient

Dry herb vaporizers accounted for 44.8% of the total cannabis vape market in 2023, largely driven by the preference of traditional cannabis consumers for the natural taste and the whole-spectrum effects provided by unprocessed plant material. Hybrid vaporizers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 as these devices provide the functionality to vape dry herbs and concentrates, catering to a wider segment of consumers.

By Heating Method

Conduction vaporizers captured the highest market share accounting for 43.2% of the cannabis vape market in 2023 owing to their affordability, ease of use, and quick heat capability. Induction vaporizers are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Their innovative technology provides much more efficient heating, exceptionally accurate temperature control, and purer vapor production which is where this growth derives from.

By Power Source

Battery-powered vaporizers was the leading segment in the global cannabis vaporizers market, capturing 64.7% of the market in 2023 due to their reliability, variable temperature settings, and rechargeable capabilities, as they make for easy use wherever you go. Vaporizers without batteries are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032 as these devices represent an attractive offering for consumers looking for a more natural approach.

By Distribution

Online sales channels accounted for the highest share of the cannabis vape market at 56.4%, due to the convenience offered by E-commerce, availability of multiple brands for consumers, and easy and discreet purchasing options associated with online purchases. The offline sales channels segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by several factors including the growing legalization of cannabis products, with brick-and-mortar dispensaries and specialty vape shops opening proliferate.

Regional Insights:

Due to the legalization of cannabis in Canada and numerous U.S. states, North America generated the most revenue in 2023, accounting for 37.2% of global volume allocations. The market is expanding significantly due to a fully developed regulatory environment, widespread consumer acceptability, and a growing recreational cannabis culture.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to shifting regulatory landscapes as well as rising consumer knowledge. Cannabis laws are slowly being liberalized in countries, such as Thailand and South Korea, which could lead to legal markets.

Recent News:

In March 2024 , PAX Labs launched industry-leading sustainability initiatives, partnering with rePurpose Global to achieve Plastic Negative certification and introducing the PAX TRIP, the first vape made from ocean-bound plastic.

, PAX Labs launched industry-leading sustainability initiatives, partnering with rePurpose Global to achieve Plastic Negative certification and introducing the PAX TRIP, the first vape made from ocean-bound plastic. In May 2024, Curaleaf launched the Select Fruit Stiq, a rechargeable all-in-one cannabis vape with six fruit-flavored terpene blends, expanding its product lineup.

