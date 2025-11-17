Castle Biosciences Earns a Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has been recognized by the Houston Chronicle as a Houston Top Workplace, which celebrates people-focused, standout workplace cultures. This marks the fifth consecutive year the Company has been ranked among the Houston metro area’s esteemed workplaces. Castle also earned three Culture Excellence awards in the areas of Employee Appreciation, Employee Well-Being and Professional Development.

“Our people-first culture is the foundation of everything we do at Castle, and it's our talented, dedicated employees who make it a great place to work," said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. "Having worked in healthcare for more than 40 years, I can say with confidence that the people who call Castle home are truly special. They are deeply committed to our vision of transforming disease management by keeping people first, and together, we're making a real impact on the lives of patients we serve. This is a place where purpose and compassion drive innovation, and I'm honored to be part of such an exceptional team.”

Castle earned its first Top Workplaces designation in November 2021 and has maintained its strong culture of excellence while more than doubling its workforce since that time. This year alone, Castle has received 13 Top Workplaces awards, which include the following announced earlier this year:

Top Workplaces USA (four consecutive years)

Top Workplaces Healthcare Industry (three consecutive years), ranking third among other recognized companies in its size bracket in 2025

Top Workplaces Arizona, from AZ Central (four consecutive years)

Top Workplaces Greater Pittsburgh, from The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Five Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards in the areas of Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership and Purpose & Values



The Top Workplaces designation is based exclusively on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage. The confidential survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including whether employees feel respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute.

The comprehensive list of 2025 Houston Chronicle Top Workplaces can be viewed here. Additional information regarding the Culture Excellence Awards is available on the Top Workplaces website.

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and X .

