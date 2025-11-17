American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Continues American Rebel Light Beer Distribution Expansion with Wilson McGinley in Pennsylvania

Strategic partnership brings American Rebel Light - America’s Patriotic Beer - to western Pennsylvania, launch commencing November 17, 2025

Nashville, TN, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB), maker of American Rebel Light Beer—America’s Patriotic Beer—is proud to announce its newest distribution partnership with Wilson McGinley www.wilsonmcginley.info , a leading beverage distributor based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This marks a key step in American Rebel’s national expansion and its first entry into the Pennsylvania market.

The official launch is set for Monday, November 17, with a primary focus on the On-Premise channel (bars and restaurants). The brand will follow with a targeted Off-Premise rollout (liquor stores and retail accounts) through the holiday season, building momentum and visibility across western Pennsylvania.

“The entire Wilson McGinley team is anxiously awaiting the arrival of American Rebel Light Beer,” said Ryan Wilson, President of Wilson McGinley.

“We can’t wait for that first truck to hit our dock so we can make this great beer available to everyone in western Pennsylvania!”

American Rebel Light Beer Locks in Pennsylvania Expansion with Wilson McGinley

Pennsylvania is more than just a new market—it’s the birthplace of American independence. From the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia to the steel-forged patriotism of Pittsburgh, this state has always stood for bold ideas, hard work, and freedom.

Launching American Rebel Light Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com) in western Pennsylvania is a tribute to that legacy. The American Rebel Brand is built on the same values that shaped this country—liberty, loyalty, and a deep respect for where we come from. American Rebel is honored to bring our beer to a region that knows what it means to stand up and stand out.





“Pennsylvania is where the American story began, and we’re honored to bring American Rebel Light Beer to a region that lives and breathes patriotism,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage.

“Wilson McGinley is a very important distribution partner for American Rebel Light and the perfect team to help us build momentum in western Pennsylvania and connect with consumers who share our values of freedom, loyalty, and American spirit. I’m excited to be in western Pennsylvania in person on Monday, November 17, 2025, to support the launch.”

The partnership with Wilson-McGinley is part of American Rebel Light’s broader national rollout following its breakout performance at the 2025 National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) Annual Convention in Las Vegas. At NBWA 2025, American Rebel met with more than 110 distributors, generated 83 qualified follow-ups, and identified 65 high-interest partnership opportunities, including 16 on-site verbal commitments that opened nine new states for potential market entry. Within 24 hours of the show closing, two distributors had already moved into formal contract negotiations, underscoring the level of interest in the brand and its positioning in the premium domestic light lager segment.





Pennsylvania was one of the priority markets identified coming out of NBWA, and today’s agreement with Wilson-McGinley formalizes American Rebel Light’s entry into that state with an established local partner. These new distributor relationships build on American Rebel Light’s growing presence in retailers such as Kroger, on U.S. military bases, and in patriotic retail accounts nationwide, as the company executes a deliberate, partner-led expansion with top tier distribution partners.

About Wilson-McGinley Inc.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Pittsburgh’s historic Lawrenceville neighborhood, Wilson-McGinley Inc. is a family-owned, award-winning beer wholesale-distribution company serving western Pennsylvania. Over more than seven decades, the company has built strong relationships with suppliers, retailers, and on-premise accounts by focusing on quality, reliability, and service.

Wilson-McGinley operates from a modern, temperature-controlled 192,000-square-foot facility in Pittsburgh and represents more than 150 brands across nine western Pennsylvania counties: Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Washington, and Westmoreland. Together, these counties are home to over 2.4 million residents, providing American Rebel Light Beer with a significant launch platform in a highly patriotic region.

Over the years, Wilson-McGinley has earned multiple industry accolades, including the Miller High Life Achievement Award, the MillerCoors President’s Award (Miller’s top distributor honor), and the MolsonCoors Distributor Excellence Award, recognizing the company’s long-standing commitment to operational performance and brand building.

With its combination of scale, local market knowledge, and experience growing both established and emerging brands, Wilson-McGinley is well positioned to introduce American Rebel Light Beer to bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout western Pennsylvania.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light Beer is a Premium Domestic Light Lager—crisp, clean, all-natural, and bold. At approximately 100 calories, 3.2g carbs, and 4.3% ABV per 12oz serving, it’s brewed without corn, rice, or added sweeteners typically found in mass-produced beers. Since its launch in April 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has expanded into 16 states and continues to grow.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer, the company is now making waves in the beverage space.

Learn more at americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations

