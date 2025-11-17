PetVivo Holdings Announces Digital Landia’s Publication of Technical Whitepaper Validating AgenticPet AI Framework Under Exclusive 10-Year Licensing Agreement

Comprehensive Documentation Confirms Production-Ready Architecture for PetVivo’s Veterinary Platform Launching Q1 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI, Inc., an emerging biomedical device company focused on commercializing groundbreaking medical products and therapeutics for horses and companion animals, today announced that its exclusive AI technology partner, Digital Landia Holding Corp., has published a comprehensive technical whitepaper documenting the AgenticPet AI Framework powering PetVivo's B2B veterinary-practice platform.

The whitepaper validates the technical foundation underlying PetVivo's October 2025 exclusive 10-year white-label licensing agreement, providing veterinary professionals, investors, and industry stakeholders with detailed visibility into the multi-agent artificial intelligence architecture that enables transformative clinical and economic benefits for veterinary practices.

TECHNICAL DUE DILIGENCE VALIDATED

"Our October announcement represented months of rigorous technical due diligence," stated John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. "We don't partner lightly—especially on decade-long agreements. Today's whitepaper demonstrates exactly what we evaluated: a production-ready AI framework with genuine clinical utility, protected intellectual property, and enterprise-grade architecture capable of serving our entire veterinary network. This isn't a proof of concept; it's fully deployable infrastructure."

FRAMEWORK CAPABILITIES ALIGNED WITH VETERINARY NEEDS

The published whitepaper details technical capabilities that directly address modern veterinary practice challenges, including a 90 to 98 percent reduction in client acquisition costs through seamless pet-parent data flows; universal diagnostic assistance with nine specialized AI agents available across entire clinic patient bases; and enhanced Gen Z market access through a mobile-first consumer experience aligned with digital-native expectations.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PROTECTION

The whitepaper reveals five patent-pending innovations protecting the AgenticPet framework’s core functionality, providing PetVivo with significant competitive advantages under its exclusive 10-year licensing agreement: (1) distributed agent-certification systems; (2) swarm-intelligence coordination protocols; (3) privacy-preserving health-data synthesis; (4) real-time veterinary-integration layers; and (5) adaptive learning pipelines.

ENTERPRISE-READY ARCHITECTURE

The technical documentation demonstrates an architecture specifically designed for professional veterinary-practice requirements, including end-to-end encryption, blockchain audit trails, HIPAA-aligned privacy frameworks, API specifications for practice-management-system integration, automated health-history uploads, and cloud-native infrastructure ensuring over 99.9 percent uptime reliability.

"The whitepaper makes clear that Digital Landia built this framework for veterinarians—not just pet parents," noted Mr. Lai. "The enterprise-grade security, seamless integration specifications, and clinical workflow design demonstrate a deep understanding of veterinary practice operations."

DISTRIBUTION NETWORK READY

PetVivo's established product distribution network, including its partnership with Veterinary Growth Partners (VGP), a prominent veterinary association that has more than 7,300 veterinary professional members, and its established relationships with over 1,000 clinics already using its existing SPRYNG® and PrecisePRP™ product lines, positions the Company to rapidly deploy the AgenticPet platform across a rapidly expanding veterinary industry.

STRATEGIC RATIONALE FOR EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT

PetVivo's exclusive 10-year licensing structure reflects its confidence in the framework’s competitive positioning and multiple revenue streams, including B2B subscriptions, lead-generation fees, and premium features. Platform network effects increase value as adoption grows, supported by strong demographic tailwinds as Gen Z pet ownership rises approximately 43.5 percent annually.

PARTNERSHIP MILESTONE PROGRESSION

Today's publication marks the third major milestone in the PetVivo–Digital Landia partnership: (1) the March 2025 strategic alliance announcement; (2) the October 2025 exclusive 10-year licensing agreement; and (3) the November 2025 comprehensive technical whitepaper enabling independent evaluation of the framework.

Q1 2026 DUAL-PLATFORM LAUNCH

The documented technical foundation supports a Q1 2026 commercial launch featuring Digital Landia's B2C AgenticPet app and PetVivo's B2B veterinary platform with white-labeled AI diagnostic assistance. Pre-launch registration opens in January 2026.

WHITEPAPER ACCESS

The AgenticPet AI Framework Technical Whitepaper is publicly available at: https://digital-landia.gitbook.io/agentic-pet-whitepaper/.

PetVivo encourages veterinary professionals, investors, and industry stakeholders to review this comprehensive technical documentation.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiaries PetVivo Animal Health, Inc. and PetVivo AI Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protect the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead products SPRYNG® with OsteoCushion® technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP®, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

