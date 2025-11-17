BLAQclouds, Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership Agreement with Metavesco, Inc. to Accelerate Token Development and Web3 Community Growth

ROBESONIA, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLAQclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure and digital asset technology company, today announced the execution of a Strategic Partnership Agreement with Metavesco, Inc. (OTC: MVCO), a Nevada-based digital asset and blockchain-focused company. Under this partnership, the two firms will collaborate to accelerate token project development and expand Web3 community engagement across multiple ecosystems beginning with OTCfi.

The agreement establishes a long-term collaboration in which BLAQclouds will provide technology development that includes Web3 integration or the Apollo Wallet and theAlley, providing community-building support for Metavesco’s upcoming OTC token initiatives. Leveraging its scalable blockchain architecture, smart contract engineering, and multichain Web3 deployment capabilities, BLAQclouds will support Metavesco in designing, developing, and launching next-generation token projects. The first project developed under this partnership will enhance the utility of OTCfi and broaden its customer reach through the creation of a new token minted on the BLAQclouds Olympus Chain. Further details regarding this initiative will be announced publicly later this week.

“Metavesco has a powerful vision for transforming how small OTC Markets companies engage with their shareholders—shifting them from being viewed as a potential liability into becoming their most valuable asset,” said Shannon Hill, CEO of BLAQclouds. “We are proud to support that mission with our technology, infrastructure, and team. This partnership brings together two forward-thinking organizations committed to giving issuers the tools they need to communicate, build trust, and unlock new value through modern Web3 solutions.”

Under the agreement, Metavesco will drive the creative direction—providing the initial vision, branding, and marketing strategy for each new project—while BLAQclouds delivers the underlying technology using its proven Web3 portfolio and in-house infrastructure. A central pillar of the partnership is a real-time revenue-sharing smart contract developed by BLAQclouds, allocating 80% of all project revenue to Metavesco and 20% to BLAQclouds, excluding any pre-existing tokens or technology. This perpetual revenue model creates long-term alignment between the companies and a powerful incentive structure for building high-value, scalable token ecosystems.

“By joining forces with BLAQclouds, Metavesco gains the infrastructure to scale fast and execute big,” said Ryan Schadel, CEO of Metavesco. “Together, we’re building next-generation token ecosystems and driving OTC innovation at a speed this market isn’t ready for.”

About BLAQclouds, Inc.

BLAQclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency. Flagship consumer applications include:- ShopWithCrypto.io – Crypto-to-gift card commerce- ZEUSxPay.io – Web3 payments and merchant plugins- DEX.ZEUSx.io – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange- ApolloWallet.io – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet. For a full list of platforms and solutions from BLAQclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit: www.BLAQclouds.io. For official BLAQclouds updates and information, please join https://www.thealley.io/group/BLAQclouds-inc/discussion

About Metavesco, Inc.

Metavesco is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and managing assets across multiple sectors, including consumer packaged goods and staffing services. The company is dedicated to long-term growth through organic expansion, strategic acquisitions and innovative market solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of BLAQclouds, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. BLAQclouds, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by BLAQclouds Inc. or any other person.

This press release also contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. BLAQclouds, Inc. assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

BLAQclouds, Inc.

c/o www.theAlley.io

Email: hello@BLAQclouds.io

Phone: 307-323-4430

Website: www.BLAQclouds.io