Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)

Diamond Equity Research, an equity research firm with a focus on small capitalization public companies has released update note on uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL). The research summary below is from a report commissioned by uCloudlink Group Inc. and produced by Diamond Equity Research. The update note includes information on uCloudlink Group Inc.'s financial results, management commentary, recent developments, outlook, risks, and our revised valuation estimates.

uCloudlink Announced Third Quarter 2025 Results - uCloudlink reported its financial results for Q3 2025, with total revenues of $21.1 million, a year-on-year decrease of 16.0%, including $17.0 million in service revenue (down 1.4%) and $4.1 million in product sales (down 48.0%). The decline in product sales was primarily due to delays of mobile broadband orders from Japan (management expects these orders to be placed in Q4), as well as lower-than-expected sales of data-related products and terminals due to the macroeconomic and trade headwinds. This resulted in a geographical shift in the company’s revenue structure, with Japan contributing 33.2% (down from 46.6%), mainland China 35.1% (up from 27.8%), North America 15.4%, and other regions 16.3%. The overall gross margin further expanded from 48.4% to 53.6%, primarily due to improved product sales margins. Operating expenses increased by 12.1% YoY to $11.2 million, mainly due to a 24.9% rise in sales and marketing costs as the company continued to invest heavily in promoting its innovative products and scaling a global user base. uCloudlink’s net income for Q3 2025 was $9.3 million, including a $8.7 million fair value gain in other investments, compared to a net income of $3.4 million in the year-ago period. uCloudlink’s efforts to create diversified revenue streams through innovative product lines while maintaining operational profitability are in line with our expectations as well as its business expansion and long-term growth objectives.



Operational Momentum Continued with Significant Growth in Both DAU and MAU – uCloudlink’s GlocalMe Ecosystem continued its growth momentum by expanding its user base and developing partnerships, with both average daily active users (“DAU”) and monthly active users (“MAU”) up 6.1% and 11.9% YoY in Q3 2025, respectively. Strongest growth came from emerging segments: IoT (+754% DAU), SIM (+346%), and Life (+324%), indicating rapid scaling of the company’s three new growth engines. While core mobile/fixed broadband saw modest declines, the overall increase in registrations and active user engagement supports long-term monetization potential. The GlocalMe ecosystem continues to expand globally, supported by new product launches (MeowGo G40 Pro, MeowGo G50 Max, PetPhone), eSIM TRIO pilot validation, and accelerated IoT deployments. We view the company’s diversified growth drivers and expanding partner network as supportive of potential long-term growth.



Valuation Update – Despite macroeconomic challenges and trade headwinds, uCloudlink is actively mitigating the impact of tariffs by creating new growth opportunities through product innovation. Our valuation for uCloudlink remains $10.00, combining discounted cash flow and comparable company analysis, which is contingent on the company maintaining its successful execution.

About uCloudlink Group Inc.

uCloudlink operates as an innovative mobile technology company that offers the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace to users globally, with aggregated mobile data allowances from over 392 MNOs (mobile network operator) globally. Leveraging its integral cloud SIM technology, it allows users to enjoy a smooth mobile connectivity experience without limitation to one MNO. uCloudlink was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Diamond Equity Research

Diamond Equity Research is a leading equity research and corporate access firm focused on small capitalization companies. Diamond Equity Research is an approved sell-side provider on major institutional investor platforms.

