Protein Therapeutics Market Set to Hit USD 645.61 Billion by 2032 as Biologics, Precision Medicine, and Advanced Biotechnology Accelerate Global Adoption – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, The Protein Therapeutics Market size was valued at USD 375.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit USD 645.61 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.03% over 2025-2032. Growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer, diabetes, autoimmune conditions, metabolic disorders, and infectious diseases, along with major advancements in biotechnology and personalized medicine.

The global protein therapeutics market continues to expand at a strong pace as healthcare systems worldwide adopt biologics, monoclonal antibodies, and recombinant proteins to address chronic and complex illnesses.





The United States remains a dominant force in the protein therapeutics landscape. The U.S. market reached USD 130.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 206.89 billion by 2032, with sustained demand for biologics, strong clinical pipelines, active FDA approvals, and rapid adoption of next generation therapeutic platforms. Expanding use of AI assisted clinical development tools and precision oncology platforms is also strengthening the regional market outlook.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Monoclonal antibodies were the largest protein therapeutics market share holder in 2024, contributing 43% of the total market share. Their dominance is due to their strong specificity, minimal off-target effects, and wide usage in oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. Meanwhile, the insulin segment is forecasted to be growing the fastest, driven by the global increase in diabetes incidence rates, increased market access of recombinant and long-acting insulin analogs in developing nations.

By Applications

Metabolic disorders were the largest application segment of the protein therapeutics market globally in 2024, accounting for more than 32% share due to the increasing global prevalence of diabetes and obesity, for which protein therapeutics, such as insulin and GLP-1 receptor agonists are pivotal to disease control. Immunologic disorders are the fastest growing application segment due to an increase in the incidence of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and others.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global protein therapeutics market share, accounting for 46% of total revenue in 2024. The region’s growth is driven by the region's sophisticated healthcare system, early introduction of biologic-origin drugs for the treatment of BCC, and powerhouses including Amgen, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson that have been in the game for some time.

The protein therapeutics market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 due to the expanding patient population, increasing healthcare spending, and increasing local production capabilities in this region.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Protein Therapeutics Market Report are

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Abbott

Sanofi

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

AbbVie Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Other Players

Recent Developments:

, AbbVie announced the acquisition of Capstan Therapeutics for up to USD 2.1 billion in cash. Capstan is a developer of CAR‑T cell therapies, including CPTX2309 targeted at autoimmune conditions. This move expands AbbVie’s pipeline beyond antibody drugs into cutting-edge cell-based immunotherapies. In May 2025, the FDA granted accelerated approval to telisotuzumab vedotin (Emrelis), an antibody‑drug conjugate for c-Met overexpressing non-small cell lung cancer. This approval highlights the growing significance of ADCs in targeted cancer treatment.

Protein Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 375.32 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 645.61 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.03% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Product (Monoclonal Antibodies, Insulin, Fusion Protein, Erythropoietin, Interferon, Human Growth Hormone, and Follicle Stimulating Hormone)



• By Applications (Metabolic Disorders, Immunologic Disorders, Hematological Disorders, Cancer, Hormonal Disorders, and Genetic Disorders) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

