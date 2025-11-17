ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|10-Nov-25
|40,502
|€893.03
|€36,169,566
|11-Nov-25
|40,530
|€892.41
|€36,169,531
|12-Nov-25
|40,597
|€890.95
|€36,170,092
|13-Nov-25
|40,361
|€896.15
|€36,169,692
|14-Nov-25
|42,021
|€860.75
|€36,169,551
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/investors/why-invest-in-asml/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
