Curcumin Market Size to Hit USD 301.79 Million by 2034 with a Strong 11.8% CAGR

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global curcumin market size stood at USD 98.92 million in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 110.59 million in 2025 to reach nearly USD 301.79 million by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is expected to grow due to curcumin's multiple health benefits, including antioxidant, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. Hence, the ingredient is healthy for cardiovascular and neurological issues and is also a natural way to reduce the side effects of various fungal or bacterial infections.

The curcumin market is entering a high-growth decade, driven by clean-label wellness demand, scientific validation, and innovation in bioavailability technologies,” said a Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB. “Brands that invest in standardized sourcing, AI-enabled formulation, and clinically backed ingredients are poised to lead the next growth wave.

Key Highlights of the Curcumin Market

By region, North America led the curcumin market with highest share of 51% in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By form, the powder segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By nature, the organic curcumin segment led the curcumin market in 2024, whereas the conventional curcumin segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the antioxidant segment led the market in 2024, whereas the anti-inflammation segment is expected to grow in the forecast period.

By end use, the herbal and medicinal products segment dominated the curcumin market in 2024, whereas the cosmetics segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.



High Demand for Curcumin in the Healthcare Domain is helpful for the Growth of the Curcumin Industry

The curcumin market is observed to grow significantly due to its multiple benefits and anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. The naturally active compounds found in curcumin are beneficial for health in various ways. The active compounds are ideal for the manufacture of medicines for cardiovascular, neurological, and other health issues. The natural ingredient is also beneficial for the manufacturing of various personal care and cosmetic products. It helps consumers to manage various skin issues such as dark spots, pigmentation, wrinkles, and aging signs. Hence, skin products such as creams and lotions infused with natural and organic curcumin are highly sought by consumers, driving market growth.

Impact of AI on the Curcumin Market

Artificial intelligence is transforming the curcumin market by improving extraction efficiency, product innovation, and quality assurance across both food and nutraceutical applications. In research and development, AI-powered algorithms analyze data from clinical studies, phytochemistry, and consumer health patterns to identify optimal curcumin formulations for targeted benefits, such as anti-inflammatory support, immune support, and cognitive health. Machine learning models also simulate how curcumin interacts with carriers and stabilizers, helping manufacturers design enhanced bioavailability systems, such as liposomal, micellar, or nanoparticle-based formulations, with reduced trial-and-error.

In production, AI-driven predictive analytics optimize extraction conditions, solvent use, and purification parameters to maximize curcumin yield and consistency while lowering energy consumption. Computer vision systems monitor turmeric quality at the raw material stage, identifying adulteration, moisture issues, or color inconsistencies in real time. These tools help maintain stringent purity standards, which are critical for nutraceutical-grade curcumin.

Recent Developments in the Curcumin Market

In August 2025, Meghalaya inaugurated a new Bio-Curcumin extraction unit in Lashkein block to commercialize Lakadong turmeric. It is the first such facility in the North East region. (Source- https://www.indiatodayne.in)



Major Curcumin Brands in the Market

Thorne- the brand offers a variety of curcumin phytosome supplements to help heal joints and arthritis, support muscle health, lower inflammation, and improve liver function.

the brand offers a variety of curcumin phytosome supplements to help heal joints and arthritis, support muscle health, lower inflammation, and improve liver function. Doctor’s Best- the brand is well-known in the market for providing supplements with higher absorption. The supplements have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that support joint recovery, brain and heart health, and improved circulatory health.

the brand is well-known in the market for providing supplements with higher absorption. The supplements have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that support joint recovery, brain and heart health, and improved circulatory health. Garden of Life- the brand offers multiple organic and Non-GMO Project Verified curcumin products, under the mykind Organics line. The products of the brand ensure that the consumers have a healthy anti-inflammatory response and antioxidant function.



New Trends of the Curcumin Market

Working on poor curcumin absorption and enhancing its bioavailability through supplements by various brands is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Enhanced versatility of the active compound, allowing its usage in multiple domains such as medicinal, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and various other domains, further helps to enhance the growth of the market.

Higher demand for clean-label, sustainable, and organic products to maintain the nutritional profile is another factor helpful for the growth of the curcumin market.



Product Survey of the Curcumin Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Forms / Variants Key Applications / End-Use Sectors Representative Producers / Brands Standard Curcumin Powder (Turmeric Extract) Basic curcumin extract standardized for curcuminoid content; foundational raw material. 95% curcuminoids, turmeric oleoresin Nutraceuticals, capsules, tablets, functional foods Sabinsa, Synthite Industries, Arjuna Natural Bioavailability-Enhanced Curcumin Formulated to improve absorption and biological activity via advanced delivery technologies. Curcumin + piperine, micellar curcumin, liposomal curcumin Supplements, sports nutrition, clinical formulations Sabinsa (C3 Complex® + BioPerine®), OmniActive (CurcuWIN®), Indena (Meriva®) Water-Soluble / Dispersible Curcumin Designed for better solubility in beverages and liquid formulations. Micronized powders, emulsified curcumin, instantized curcumin RTD beverages, shots, fortified drinks Nutriventia (C-Flex), OmniActive, Givaudan Active Nano-Curcumin / Nanoparticle Curcumin Nano-size particle technology for enhanced cellular uptake and stability. Nano-emulsions, nano-encapsulated curcumin Pharmaceuticals, oncology research, high-potency nutraceuticals Verdure Sciences, Arjuna Natural (BCM-95®), Nanotech Labs Curcumin Gummies & Chewables Consumer-friendly delivery formats for wellness and preventive health. Gummies, chews, jellies General wellness, joint health, and immunity Nature’s Truth, Goli Nutrition, Olly Curcumin Capsules & Tablets Conventional supplement delivery formats across global retail. Vegetarian capsules, sustained-release tablets Multivitamins, pain & inflammation formulas Now Foods, Himalaya Wellness, Doctor’s Best Curcumin Topical / Cosmetic Formulations Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and skin-brightening properties are used in beauty products. Creams, serums, lotions, face masks Skincare & dermatology Kiehl’s, Mamaearth, Forest Essentials Curcumin Beverages & Functional Foods Curcumin is incorporated into food systems for antioxidant benefits. Turmeric lattes, golden milk blends, bars, drink mixes Functional foods, health beverages Gaia, Nestlé wellness beverages, private-label brands Curcumin Oleoresins & Essential Oils Concentrated extracts for flavoring and medicinal preparations. Oil-soluble curcumin, turmeric volatile oils Food coloring, herbal extracts, traditional medicine Kancor Ingredients, Synthite, Plant Lipids Feed-Grade Curcumin Curcumin is used as a natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent for animals. Powdered extract, oleoresin Poultry, aquaculture, livestock feed Kemin Industries, Natural Remedies, Feed additive suppliers



Trade Analysis for the Curcumin Market

1) Global scale and leading suppliers (turmeric proxy)

Public customs summaries for turmeric (the raw crop) show India as the dominant global exporter. World Bank WITS/UN Comtrade summary: India exported roughly USD 212.65 million and about 167,281 tonnes of turmeric in 2023, establishing India as the primary raw material source for curcumin extraction. Other notable suppliers by value in 2023 included the Netherlands, Myanmar, Fiji, and Germany, reflecting both production and re-export activity.

2) Curcumin and turmeric extract shipment signals (specialised trackers)

Trade-tracker services that report shipment counts for refined extracts show activity concentrated among a handful of importers and exporters. For the 12-month tracker window Oct 2023–Sep 2024, shipment data indicate that the United States, Vietnam and Malaysia were major importers of curcumin extract, while India featured prominently among exporters to those markets. Volza’s tracker shows the United States accounting for roughly 26 percent of curcumin extract import shipments in that period, with Vietnam and Malaysia following. These shipment counts are useful practical indicators of active trade corridors for refined curcumin.

3) Country patterns and trade roles

• India. The established global supplier of turmeric and a leading exporter of turmeric-derived extracts. Strong agricultural base, concentrated processing clusters and many active exporters make India the primary source of curcumin feedstock and refined extract shipments.

• China and Spain. Appear in some data as suppliers or processors of refined curcumin products, depending on national tariff lines and re-export activity. Specialist processors in Europe can add value and re-export refined grades to food, cosmetic and nutraceutical buyers.

• Import hubs. The United States, parts of the European Union and Southeast Asian markets show the largest import volumes or shipment counts for refined curcumin and turmeric extracts, driven by demand in nutraceuticals, cosmetics and food colouring applications.

4) Product forms, pricing, and logistics that shape trade

Curcumin trades in several commercial forms: crude turmeric powder, solvent or CO₂ extracts, standardised curcumin powders (specified by percentage curcuminoids) and formulated curcumin ingredients for dietary and cosmetic use. Price and tariff outcomes vary by form and purity. Exporters often ship bulk powder or concentrate drums, while high-value refined curcumin is shipped in smaller, certificate-backed consignments to meet regulatory and quality requirements in importing markets. Trade trackers and national HS notes can show differing unit prices by grade.

5) Regulatory and certification considerations affecting market access

Importers in food, nutraceutical and cosmetic sectors commonly require certificates of analysis, contaminant testing, and organic or non-GMO certification where relevant. EU and US food safety and cosmetic regulatory regimes can add time and cost to market entry. Exporters that provide clear lab test documentation and proven supply-chain traceability gain preferential access to regulated buyers.

Curcumin Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Curcumin Market?

Multiple benefits of curcumin are expected to drive market growth in the foreseeable future. Higher demand for natural and organic products, its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antifungal properties, and its healing properties are also major factors driving market growth.

The use of the active compound across various domains, such as medical, pharmaceutical, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics, also supports market growth. Higher demand for personal care products infused with turmeric, which help make skin look glowing, younger, and radiant, is another major factor driving market growth.

What Are the Challenges Faced by the Curcumin Market?

A few obstructing factors, such as improper or untimely supply of raw materials and poor quality of raw materials for the production of curcumin-based products, affect the market's growth. High production costs during the extraction process and the enhancement of product bioavailability also affect market growth. Lower absorption of the ingredient in the body is another disturbing factor for the market’s growth.

Opportunity

Beneficial Properties to Cure Cancer Are Helpful for the Market’s Growth

The biomarker studies help to test the applications of curcumin-infused products for adjunctive therapy. Research indicates that curcumin-containing products have an antitumor effect, which is expected to drive market growth. Further developing technology and product innovations is helpful for patient to manage their multiple health issues along with various other benefits such as antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties. Hence, such factors help to fuel the growth of the curcumin market.

Curcumin Market Regional Analysis

North America Led the Curcumin Market in 2024

North America dominated the curcumin market in 2024 due to higher demand for antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant products that support health. Such products have healing properties and help protect against various diseases and bacterial infections. The availability of major curcumin product brands in the region is another major factor driving market growth. The US plays a major role in the region's market growth due to higher demand for organic and health-healing ingredients, which are driving market growth.

Asia Pacific Is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the presence of major players in the region selling curcumin-infused products, further fueling market growth. Such products help enhance neurological and cardiovascular health and protect one from various issues. Countries such as India and China have made major contributions to the regional market's growth due to high demand for curcumin-infused products and home remedies containing the active compound, further fueling the market.

Europe is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to see notable growth in the near term, mainly due to the nutraceutical trade show in Spain, which allows major companies and global importers to showcase their product portfolios. Such factors help boost the curcumin market in Europe, with notable growth. Higher demand for curcumin-based products in the region is also a major factor driving the market's growth in Europe.

Curcumin Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 11.8% Market Size in 2025 USD 110.59 Million Market Size in 2026 USD 123.64 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 301.79 Million Dominated Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Curcumin Market Segmental Analysis

Form Analysis

The powder segment dominated the curcumin market in 2024, driven by the multiple benefits of powdered curcumin, which fueled market growth. The active compound in turmeric has multiple health benefits and is ideal for skin, hair, and brain health. It has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, which further support market growth. The active compound also has beneficial properties for the brain, heart, and cancer, further fueling market growth.

The liquid segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period due to the ease provided by the form, which is helpful for effortless swallowing, perfect measurement for dosages, and other similar benefits. Hence, it becomes more palatable for kids and elderly people to take their medical dosages in liquid curcumin, further fueling the market's growth in the foreseeable period. Liquid curcumin is also beneficial for digestion and recovery from muscle soreness. Hence, such factors further fuel the market's growth in the foreseeable period. The market is also seeing growth as the segment focuses on liposomal technology for enhanced absorption.

Nature Analysis

The organic curcumin segment led the curcumin market in 2024 due to its multiple health benefits. Organic curcumin has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties. It helps to maintain heart and brain health. It also helps boost immunity and protect against various fungal and bacterial infections. The segment also focuses on other benefits of the ingredient, such as helping lower free radicals, improving memory, reducing inflammation, and supporting cardiovascular health.

The conventional curcumin segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its various benefits, such as its potential to prevent skin and diabetic cataracts, treat autoimmune issues, and support neuroprotection. The segment also has a major contribution to cell cycle arrest, apoptosis, and autophagy.

Application Analysis

The antioxidant segment led the curcumin market in 2024, as the active compound has beneficial antioxidant properties that help prevent free radical damage. Its water- and fat-soluble properties are equivalent to those of vitamin E and vitamin C. It is also referred to as a chain-breaking compound, similar to vitamin E, further fueling market growth.

The anti-inflammation segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, as it focuses on targeting tissues in response to inflammatory mediators. The anti-inflammatory properties of curcumin also help prevent serious conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, further fueling market growth. The active compound is also essential for treating various other issues, such as Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, sclerosis, cerebral injury, metabolic disorders, cancer, cardiovascular issues, allergies, arthritis, and other issues.

End Use Analysis

The herbal and medicinal products segment dominated the curcumin market in 2024, as curcumin-based products are cost-effective and have fewer side effects, thereby boosting market growth. Such products are also useful for boosting immunity, protecting against bacterial and fungal infections, and supporting self-healing, which is further helpful for the market’s growth.

The cosmetics segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its multiple benefits for the skin, including anti-ageing, anti-wrinkle, and anti-inflammatory properties. The use of organic curcumin in various makeup and skincare products, such as creams, lotions, and similar products, helps enhance the appearance of skin and make it look younger and brighter, further fueling market growth. Such products also help lighten pigmentation and dark spots, thereby enhancing market growth in the foreseeable period.

Top Companies in the Curcumin Market

Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd – Hindustan Mint produces curcumin and turmeric extracts for food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical applications. The company emphasizes high-purity extraction, consistent quality, and large-scale manufacturing capability.

– Hindustan Mint produces curcumin and turmeric extracts for food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical applications. The company emphasizes high-purity extraction, consistent quality, and large-scale manufacturing capability. Synthite Industries Ltd – Synthite is one of the world’s largest spice extractors, offering curcumin oleoresins, high-curcumin powders, and natural colorants. Its advanced extraction technologies support high potency and reliable global supply.

– Synthite is one of the world’s largest spice extractors, offering curcumin oleoresins, high-curcumin powders, and natural colorants. Its advanced extraction technologies support high potency and reliable global supply. Biomax Life Sciences Ltd – Biomax manufactures curcumin extracts, standardized turmeric powder, and bioavailable curcumin formulations for dietary supplements and functional foods. The company focuses on purity, potency, and international certifications.

– Biomax manufactures curcumin extracts, standardized turmeric powder, and bioavailable curcumin formulations for dietary supplements and functional foods. The company focuses on purity, potency, and international certifications. Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd – Herboveda supplies curcumin extracts and turmeric-based ingredients for health supplements, herbal formulations, and food applications. The company emphasizes natural sourcing and quality assurance.

– Herboveda supplies curcumin extracts and turmeric-based ingredients for health supplements, herbal formulations, and food applications. The company emphasizes natural sourcing and quality assurance. Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd – Arjuna is known for its patented, clinically studied curcumin ingredient, BCM-95, which offers enhanced bioavailability. The company produces scientifically backed extracts for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

– Arjuna is known for its patented, clinically studied curcumin ingredient, BCM-95, which offers enhanced bioavailability. The company produces scientifically backed extracts for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets. SV Agrofood – SV Agrofood produces turmeric oleoresins, curcumin extracts, and standardized herbal ingredients for food, cosmetic, and health supplement industries. Its products focus on consistency and global quality standards.

– SV Agrofood produces turmeric oleoresins, curcumin extracts, and standardized herbal ingredients for food, cosmetic, and health supplement industries. Its products focus on consistency and global quality standards. Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd – Star Hi Herbs manufactures curcumin extracts and herbal actives using advanced extraction technologies. The company offers bulk supplies to nutraceutical, cosmetic, and functional food companies.

– Star Hi Herbs manufactures curcumin extracts and herbal actives using advanced extraction technologies. The company offers bulk supplies to nutraceutical, cosmetic, and functional food companies. Konark Herbals & Healthcare – Konark Herbals offers curcumin extracts and natural turmeric formulations for cosmetic, wellness, and nutraceutical applications. The company focuses on clean-label, plant-based ingredients.

– Konark Herbals offers curcumin extracts and natural turmeric formulations for cosmetic, wellness, and nutraceutical applications. The company focuses on clean-label, plant-based ingredients. Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd – Rosun produces curcumin extracts and natural colorants derived from turmeric, supplying the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food industries. Its products emphasize purity and high curcumin concentration.

– Rosun produces curcumin extracts and natural colorants derived from turmeric, supplying the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food industries. Its products emphasize purity and high curcumin concentration. The Green Labs LLC – The Green Labs supplies curcumin extracts and botanical ingredients for dietary supplements, beverages, and functional foods. The company focuses on scientific validation and high-quality natural extracts.

– The Green Labs supplies curcumin extracts and botanical ingredients for dietary supplements, beverages, and functional foods. The company focuses on scientific validation and high-quality natural extracts. Now Foods – Now Foods markets curcumin supplements and turmeric-based health products designed for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant support. The company emphasizes clean formulations and consumer wellness.

– Now Foods markets curcumin supplements and turmeric-based health products designed for anti-inflammatory and antioxidant support. The company emphasizes clean formulations and consumer wellness. Hebei Tianxu Biotech Co., Ltd – Hebei Tianxu produces curcumin extracts and turmeric derivatives for global nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets. The company focuses on standardized potency and export-grade quality.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Form

Powder

Liquid

By Nature

Organic Curcumin

Conventional Curcumin

By Application

Heart Health

Brain Health

Stress/Anxiety Relief

Anti-inflammation

Antioxidant

Flavorant & Colorant

By End Use

Dietary Supplements

Food Products

Herbal & Medicinal Products

Cosmetics

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

