Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 7 November 2025 175,400 598.50 104,976,781 Monday, 10 November 2025 1,400 588.07 823,298 Tuesday, 11 November 2025 1,400 599.53 839,342 Wednesday, 12 November 2025 1,100 603.71 664,081 Thursday, 13 November 2025 1,400 586.67 821,338 Friday, 14 November 2025 1,400 578.27 809,578 In the period 10 November 2025 - 14 November 2025 6,700 590.69 3,957,637 Accumulated until 14 November 2025 182,100 598.21 108,934,418 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,224,093 treasury shares corresponding to 8.90% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

