Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 7 November 2025
|175,400
|598.50
|104,976,781
|Monday, 10 November 2025
|1,400
|588.07
|823,298
|Tuesday, 11 November 2025
|1,400
|599.53
|839,342
|Wednesday, 12 November 2025
|1,100
|603.71
|664,081
|Thursday, 13 November 2025
|1,400
|586.67
|821,338
|Friday, 14 November 2025
|1,400
|578.27
|809,578
|In the period 10 November 2025 - 14 November 2025
|6,700
|590.69
|3,957,637
|Accumulated until 14 November 2025
|182,100
|598.21
|108,934,418
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,224,093 treasury shares corresponding to 8.90% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
