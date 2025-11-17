Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 46 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 7 November 2025175,400598.50104,976,781  
Monday, 10 November 20251,400588.07823,298  
Tuesday, 11 November 20251,400599.53839,342  
Wednesday, 12 November 20251,100603.71664,081  
Thursday, 13 November 20251,400586.67821,338  
Friday, 14 November 20251,400578.27809,578  
In the period 10 November 2025 - 14 November 20256,700590.693,957,637  
Accumulated until 14 November 2025182,100598.21108,934,418  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,224,093 treasury shares corresponding to 8.90% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

