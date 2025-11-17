Podcasting Market Worth USD 114 Billion by 2030 as Connected-TV, Voice Assistants, and Regional Audience Growth Gain Momentum, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence's latest report, the global podcasting market is set for explosive growth, rising from USD 31.49 billion in 2025 to USD 114.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 29.45%. This surge is being powered by the rapid expansion of video podcasts on Connected-TV platforms, the growing use of voice assistants among younger listeners, and strong regional momentum as new markets embrace digital audio. Together, these trends are accelerating podcast adoption worldwide and solidifying the medium as a mainstream channel for entertainment, learning, and brand engagement.

Emerging Trends in the Podcasting Market

Growing Use of Voice Assistants Among Young Listeners

Smart speakers adoption among Gen-Z households is becoming an important driver in the podcast market. Voice-activated devices are reducing the steps needed for listeners to discover and start a show, making podcasts more accessible in everyday routines. With producers increasingly optimizing content for smart-speaker playback, these devices are becoming a meaningful part of how younger audiences engage with podcasts.

Connected-TV Boost for Video Podcast Earnings



Major podcast platforms now automatically format episodes into 16:9 video, making it easier for creators to distribute their content on connected-TV apps. Advertisers are taking advantage of this shift, placing mid-roll ads that benefit from higher video CPMs while still retaining the style of host-read messaging. Studios that invest in multi-camera production workflows are reporting stronger sponsorship performance, which is encouraging more creators to design episodes that work both visually and in audio.

Regional Momentum in the Podcast Landscape

North America continues to lead the podcast market thanks to advanced ad-tech systems and widespread smart-speaker adoption, supporting strong monetization and platform innovation. South America, meanwhile, is experiencing rapid listener growth driven by the rise of local-language content in Spanish and Portuguese. While programmatic advertising infrastructure in the region is still developing, expanding mobile access and local creative momentum are contributing to significant growth potential.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Podcasting Market

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Monetization of Video Podcasts on YouTube and Connected-TV Platforms

4.2.2 Programmatic Audio Ad Buying Penetration Above 35 % in North America

4.2.3 Rising Adoption of Smart Speakers in Gen-Z Households, Especially U.S. and U.K.

4.2.4 And more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Heightened Content Moderation Costs Amid Misinformation Regulations in EU

4.3.2 Low In-Car Internet Penetration Limiting Listenership in Africa

4.3.3 Fragmented Rights Management for Cross-border Podcast Licensing

4.3.4 And more

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 PESTEL Analysis

4.9 Assessment of Impact of Macroeconomic Trends

4.10 Investment Analysis

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)



5.1 By Genre

5.1.1 News and Politics

5.1.2 Comedy

5.1.3 Society and Culture

5.1.4 And more

5.2 By Format

5.2.1 Interview

5.2.2 Conversational / Panel

5.2.3 Solo Monologue

5.2.4 And more

5.3 By Revenue Model

5.3.1 Advertising-Supported

5.3.2 Subscription-Based

5.3.3 Crowdfunding and Donations

5.3.4 And more

5.4 By Device / Access Point

5.4.1 Smartphones

5.4.2 Computers and Laptops

5.4.3 Smart Speakers

5.4.4 And more

5.5 By End-user Sector

5.5.1 Consumer Media and Entertainment

5.5.2 Education and E-Learning Institutions

5.5.3 Corporations and Enterprises

5.5.4 And more

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 South America

5.6.2.1 Brazil

5.6.2.2 Argentina

5.6.2.3 Rest of South America

5.6.3 Europe

5.6.3.1 Germany

5.6.3.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3.3 France

5.6.3.4 Italy

5.6.3.5 Spain

5.6.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.6.4 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4.1 China

5.6.4.2 Japan

5.6.4.3 South Korea

5.6.4.4 India

5.6.4.5 Australia

5.6.4.6 New Zealand

5.6.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.6.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5.3 South Africa

5.6.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Audible ( Amazon.com Inc.)

6.4.2 Apple Inc.

6.4.3 Google LLC

6.4.4 Storytel AB

6.4.5 Spotify AB

6.4.6 Rakuten Kobo Inc.

6.4.7 Scribd Inc.

6.4.8 Penguin Random House

6.4.9 Bookmate

6.4.10 BookBeat AB

6.4.11 And more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

