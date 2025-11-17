Next Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market to Reach USD 4.83 Billion by 2032 as Demand for Precision Genomics Accelerates – SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Next Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market was valued at USD 1.79 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.83 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.30 percent over the forecast period of 2025 to 2032. Growth in the United States remains a central factor, with the U.S. market estimated at USD 0.58 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2032. Strong demand for genomic research, rising clinical adoption of sequencing platforms, and broader use of NGS in oncology, infectious disease testing, reproductive genomics, and precision medicine continue to fuel rapid expansion.





The market is also benefiting from steady advancements in library preparation chemistries, automation, and sample quality improvement technologies. A growing volume of sequencing activities in pharmaceutical development, genetic testing, cancer screening, and translational research is further driving demand for high accuracy, high throughput library preparation solutions. Large scale investments in genomic infrastructure, combined with strong industry focus on reducing the cost per genome, are expected to support long term growth globally.

Next Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Overview

NGS library preparation plays a critical role in the sequencing workflow by converting DNA or RNA samples into high quality libraries that can be analyzed on sequencing platforms. Advances in molecular biology have significantly improved the speed, reliability, and flexibility of these methods, enabling the processing of low input samples, degraded samples, and complex genomic material. The shift toward precision medicine is a major factor accelerating the adoption of NGS, as clinicians increasingly rely on genomic insights to guide therapy decisions for cancer, rare genetic disorders, and infectious diseases.

The United States continues to lead global adoption due to well established sequencing laboratories, strong regulatory support for clinical genetic testing, and extensive research funding across academic, government, and biopharmaceutical sectors. Growing use of NGS in newborn screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, companion diagnostics, and pathogen surveillance strengthens market momentum in the region.

Next Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Sequencing Type

The targeted genome sequencing segment of the next-generation sequencing library preparation market dominated in 2024 with a market share of 63.2%, with its cost-effectiveness, sensitivity, and targeted approach in identifying specific genetic variants. The whole exome sequencing segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period, due to its ability to provide extensive information on all protein-coding parts of the genome at a decreased price compared to whole genome sequencing.

By Product

In 2024, the reagents & consumables segment dominated the next-generation sequencing library preparation market share with a 78.4%, as a result of its multiple uses in every sequencing process. The instruments segment is expected to expand at the fastest growth rate within the forecast period, supported by greater automated library preparation and increased demand for systems for higher throughput.

By Application

In 2024, the drug & biomarker discovery segment led the next-generation sequencing library preparation market with a 65.12% share due to NGS finds broad application in the identification of genetic targets, the elucidation of disease mechanisms, and the validation of biomarkers for the discovery of drugs. The disease diagnostics segment is poised to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, with the increasing adoption of NGS in clinical diagnostics for cancer, rare genetic conditions, infectious diseases, and prenatal screening.

By End-Use

The hospitals and clinics segment led the NGS library preparation market in 2024 with a 35.4% market share due to the growing clinical use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for diagnostics, particularly in oncology, genetic disorders, and infectious illnesses. Growing reliance on NGS for drug development, biomarker discovery, and clinical trial stratification is predicted to propel the fastest growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment throughout the projected period.

Next Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Regional Insights:

North America had the largest share of the next-generation sequencing library preparation market, 44.05% in 2024, due to strong genomic research infrastructure, established market presence of leading market players, and high adoption of NGS technologies across academic and clinical establishments.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing in the next-generation sequencing library preparation market analysis, growing at a CAGR of 14.42% on account of increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, expansion of genomic research programs, and increased awareness of personalized medicine.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Next Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Report are

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

QIAGEN N V

PerkinElmer Inc.

F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

New England Biolabs Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

other Players

Recent Developments:

February 2025 – Roche launched its revolutionary Sequencing by Expansion (SBX) technology, ushering in a new class of next-generation sequencing. Roche's patented SBX chemistry, when combined with Roche's sensor module, facilitates ultra-fast, high-throughput sequencing that is flexible and scalable, addressing a broad spectrum of genomic applications.

launched its revolutionary Sequencing by Expansion (SBX) technology, ushering in a new class of next-generation sequencing. Roche's patented SBX chemistry, when combined with Roche's sensor module, facilitates ultra-fast, high-throughput sequencing that is flexible and scalable, addressing a broad spectrum of genomic applications. May 2024 – QIAGEN introduced the QIAseq Multimodal DNA/RNA Library Kit, which simplifies preparing both DNA and RNA libraries from one sample. The kit is compatible with several next-generation sequencing (NGS) applications, such as whole-genome sequencing (WGS), whole-transcriptome sequencing (WTS), and hybrid-capture-based target enrichment.

