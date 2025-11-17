SEE Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Sealed Air Corporation to CD&R

MONSEY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed sale of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) (“Sealed Air”) to CD&R for $42.15 per share in cash.

The sale price is below the price target for SEE of at least two Wall Street analysts, as discussed below (source: TipRanks).

If you remain a Sealed Air shareholder and have concerns about the proposed sale, you may contact our firm to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/sealed-air-corporation/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

Why is there an investigation?

On November 17, 2025, Sealed Air announced that it had agreed to be sold to CD&R for $42.15 per share in cash.

The sale price is below the price target for SEE of at least two Wall Street analysts: Gabriel Hajde of Wells Fargo ($46.00 per share), and Michael Roxland of Truist Financial ($45.00 per share).

“We are investigating whether the Sealed Air Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Sealed Air shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Sealed Air shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

