WOW Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Renews Investigation Into the Proposed Sale of WideOpenWest to DigitalBridge Group and Crestview Partners

MONSEY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP has renewed its investigation into the fairness of the proposed sale of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE: WOW) (“WOW”) to DigitalBridge Group and Crestview Partners for $5.20 per share in cash.

Crestview Partners is currently WOW’s largest shareholder with ownership of approximately 37% of WOW’s common stock. Crestview Partners has agreed to roll over its equity into the post-close entity, which is an opportunity that is not being made available to public stockholders.

Additionally, the sale was approved upon the recommendation of a purportedly independent special committee of the board of directors (“Board”) of WOW, which indicates the existence of potential conflicts.

On October 27, 2025, WOW filed a definitive proxy with the SEC concerning the proposed sale.

Based on our review of the proxy, we have renewed our investigation into the proposed sale.

If you remain a WOW shareholder and have concerns about the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/wideopenwest/

Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.

About Wohl & Fruchter

Wohl & Fruchter LLP has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.

Contact:

Wohl & Fruchter LLP

Joshua E. Fruchter

Toll Free 866.833.6245

alerts@wohlfruchter.com

www.wohlfruchter.com