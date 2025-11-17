Gainwell Technologies Expands NASPO ValuePoint Footprint with Medicaid Pharmacy Benefits Services Award

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies, a leading innovator in healthcare technology and Medicaid modernization, has been awarded contracts in all four service categories under the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Medicaid Enterprise Systems – Pharmacy Benefits Services (PBS) solicitation.

Gainwell received the highest composite proposal, demonstration, and cost score—and the top overall weighted score—for PBS. This recognition underscores Gainwell’s leadership in delivering scalable, high-performing solutions across the full Medicaid lifecycle.

The pharmacy award expands Gainwell’s NASPO ValuePoint portfolio, which already includes Provider Services, Cloud Solutions, the top-ranked Claims, Encounters, and Financials (CEF) module, and HMS Third Party Liability (TPL) cost containment services. States can now access Gainwell Medicaid pharmacy capabilities—including pharmacy benefit administrator, fraud, waste, and abuse, drug rebate, and clinical management services—through a streamlined, competitively procured contract vehicle.

“This expansion reflects the breadth, depth, and value of our solutions across the Medicaid Enterprise System,” said Bill Allison, Gainwell Chief Client Officer. “We’re proud to be recognized for our performance in pharmacy services and look forward to helping states modernize their programs with speed and confidence.”

Gainwell’s Medicaid Enterprise System platform currently operates in 33 states, territories, and the District of Columbia, with broader Medicaid services delivered in over 40. On NASPO ValuePoint, the company is distinguished for excellence in Claims and PBS, and continues to deliver measurable value through its COB/PI solutions, which generate significant savings for state programs. Gainwell’s innovative bundled service model ensures clients never experience negative financial impact—reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in Medicaid transformation.

With more than 50 years of experience and support for over 70 million Medicaid members nationwide, Gainwell brings unmatched scale and expertise to its state partners. The company’s technology-driven solutions integrate provider data with medical and pharmacy prior authorization and claims processing—helping clients manage utilization, improve outcomes, and reduce costs.

Gainwell continues to deepen its engagement with NASPO and its member states, offering purpose-built solutions across Claims, Provider, Pharmacy, Cloud, and HMS cost containment services to support Medicaid modernization efforts nationwide.

About Gainwell Technologies

Gainwell Technologies is the trusted leader in digital and cloud-enabled solutions for health and human services programs. With over 50 years of proven expertise, we help modernize Medicaid and public health programs with innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency, enhance provider experiences, while safeguarding program integrity with HMS verification and cost-containment services. Combining cutting-edge technology with an unwavering commitment to service excellence, Gainwell delivers scalable, impactful solutions that advance public health and create transformational results. Learn more at gainwelltechnologies.com.

About NASPO

NASPO is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. It is made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. NASPO is an organization that helps its members achieve success as public procurement leaders through the promotion of best practices, education, professional development, research, and innovative procurement strategies. naspo.org

