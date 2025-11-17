Brandon Hall Group Launches Certified AI Transformation Strategist (CAITS) Program to Help HR Leaders Lead Responsible AI Transformation

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the leading independent research and analyst firm in human capital management, today announced the launch of the Certified AI Transformation Strategist (CAITS) program - a first-of-its-kind certification designed exclusively for HR and business leaders who are ready to drive responsible, scalable AI transformation across their organizations.

Available exclusively to Brandon Hall Group™ Institute Members, the CAITS certification empowers participants to build and lead AI strategies that are ethical, data-driven, and aligned with business outcomes. Members gain access to this program as part of their Institute Membership, alongside a suite of resources including research, community collaboration, and analyst support.

A Research-Based Pathway to AI Readiness

Developed from Brandon Hall Group’s acclaimed AI Progression Model - which has helped hundreds of organizations assess and accelerate their AI maturity - the CAITS certification provides a structured pathway from understanding to execution. The program takes approximately 20 hours to complete and consists of three distinct phases:

Competency Development: Ten self-paced modules covering readiness, governance, ethics, ROI, and innovation.

Scenario-Based Application: A guided case study applying AI strategy frameworks to a fictional organization.

Organizational Application: A final capstone project in which participants develop a customized AI Transformation Strategy for their own company.

Industry Momentum Following the Brandon Hall Group™ AI Summit

The certification follows the success of the Brandon Hall Group AI Summit, held in October, where leaders from across industries explored how AI is reshaping HR, learning, and talent management. The overwhelming interest in practical, evidence-based AI strategy prompted the development of a formal certification to help leaders operationalize what they learned.

“Our members told us they needed more than just AI theory, they needed a way to take action with confidence,” said Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group™. “The CAITS program bridges that gap by giving HR leaders the tools, frameworks, and confidence to lead responsible AI transformation within their organizations.”

Empowering Strategic Leadership in the Age of AI

“The organizations that succeed with AI are those that align technology with governance, people, and process maturity,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer of Brandon Hall Group™. “The Certified AI Transformation Strategist program is grounded in our AI Progression Model, the same research that’s helping our clients advance from experimentation to measurable business outcomes.”

CAITS participants gain access to Brandon Hall Group’s Institute Membership ecosystem, which includes exclusive research libraries, community networking, analyst support, and continuing education through additional certifications and online programs.

Enrollment for the Certified AI Transformation Strategist (CAITS) certification is now open exclusively to Brandon Hall Group Institute Members. To learn more or to register, visit https://institute.brandonhall.com.

- - -

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group™ is a pioneering force in Human Capital Management (HCM), driving innovation and excellence for over three decades. Founded in 1993, we've evolved into a multifaceted HCM ecosystem, delivering cutting-edge insights, practical solutions, and transformative services across the entire spectrum of human capital strategies.

Our innovative blend of research, learning, and advisory services has empowered over 10,000,000 professionals globally. The Brandon Hall Group Institute™ is where cutting-edge insights meet practical application, driving real-world results. From engaging courses to immersive experiences, we're not just about incremental improvements—we're about transformative shifts. Our HCM Excellence Awards® showcase game-changing practices. Join us in shaping the future of work, where talent doesn't just grow—it thrives.