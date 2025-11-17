OwlTing Positions OwlPay Harbor,OwlPay Stablecoin Checkout, and x402 as Next-Generation Infrastructure for Stablecoin and Tokenized-Asset Settlement Across 20+ Global Markets









ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) (the "Company" or "OwlTing"), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, today shared updated indicators of accelerating enterprise adoption across stablecoin-based settlement and tokenized financial infrastructure, as global companies shift from pilot exploration to real production integration.

Since its Nasdaq direct listing on October 16, OwlTing has seen a significant rise in inbound interest from payment companies, remittance providers, and financial institutions preparing for a future in which stablecoins and tokenized cash operate as standard rails for global commerce. Multiple clients across Canada, Europe, Africa, and Asia have already advanced into API integration and live transaction testing with OwlPay Harbor1, the Company’s enterprise-grade on/off-ramp and settlement layer for compliant USD–USDC2 flows.

These onboarding clients collectively manage up to US$100 million in monthly cross-border fiat volume, representing meaningful potential for phased migration onto stablecoin rails.

“The discussions we are having post-listing are markedly different from six months ago,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “Enterprises are no longer just studying stablecoins and tokenization, they are moving to the integration phase and preparing to shift real volume. It is particularly encouraging to see established payment companies in Asia and Europe view our platform as a compliant bridge to the U.S. market.”

Industry Momentum: Tokenized Money and Instant Settlement Are Converging

This shift reflects two accelerating global forces. The increasing adoption of tokenized assets, including cash deposits, treasuries, and stocks, by major global banks, trading platforms, and capital markets providers. Analysts estimate the tokenized-equity segment alone could exceed US$1 trillion if only 1% of global equities migrate on-chain3.

The rising demand for a compliant, real-time settlement layer capable of handling instant, programmable cross-border flows. OwlPay Harbor addresses these needs with regulatory coverage across 40 U.S. states4, enterprise-grade AML/KYC infrastructure, continuous transaction monitoring, multi-chain settlement capabilities, and optimized corridors spanning North America, Europe, and high-growth emerging markets.

Early Client Profiles

Current participants integrating or testing OwlPay Harbor include remittance fintechs seeking faster U.S.–Africa and U.S.–Asia transfers, Canadian payment firms managing frequent USD flows, European SMEs exploring stablecoin-based supplier payments, and traditional financial institutions assessing tokenized cash and deposit strategies.

Introducing Stablecoin Checkout: A Replacement for Traditional Payment Gateways

OwlTing has also expanded into merchant payments with OwlPay Stablecoin Checkout, an embedded acquiring solution that allows global merchants to accept stablecoins from customers worldwide, settle instantly in fiat or stablecoins, reduce card fees, eliminate chargebacks, and bypass traditional card networks and payment gateways.

Stablecoin Checkout positions OwlTing as a next-generation alternative to legacy payment gateways, offering programmable settlement and global reach without the delays and fees of traditional card infrastructures.

x402: An AI “Autopilot” for Global Settlement

OwlTing is also preparing to launch x402, an AI-driven settlement engine that automates routing optimization, compliance screening including AML, sanctions, and KYC, liquidity and FX management, multi-currency, multi-chain settlement, reconciliation and clearing. In plain terms, x402 functions as a self-driving autopilot for cross-border stablecoin settlement, reducing dozens of manual steps into a single automated workflow.

2025 Product Suite Positioned for Multi-Trillion-Dollar Growth

With Citi projecting the stablecoin and tokenized-cash market could reach up to US$4 trillion by 2030 in a bullish scenario5, OwlTing has rolled out a comprehensive 2025 product suite designed to capture this growth:

OwlPay Harbor : API-enabled payment rail for enterprise-grade USD–USDC on/off-ramping across major blockchains;

: API-enabled payment rail for enterprise-grade USD–USDC on/off-ramping across major blockchains; OwlPay Stablecoin Checkout : an embedded acquiring solution that lets merchants accept stablecoin payments and settle instantly in fiat;

: an embedded acquiring solution that lets merchants accept stablecoin payments and settle instantly in fiat; OwlPay Wallet Pro : a self-custodial digital wallet for individual users with real-world spending via integrated gift cards at over 100 major U.S. retailers, and another custodial version for business users for tiered fund management;

: a self-custodial digital wallet for individual users with real-world spending via integrated gift cards at over 100 major U.S. retailers, and another custodial version for business users for tiered fund management; Comprehensive AML/KYC/KYT Services: Integrated across all OwlPay solutions, providing end-to-end compliance with automated identity verification, transaction screening, and continuous monitoring to ensure seamless, risk-managed stablecoin operations in cross-border payments.

Together, these solutions are supported by extensive licensing coverage and a compliance-first framework that positions OwlTing to serve as a critical infrastructure provider for enterprises and individuals, navigating the ongoing shift toward faster, programmable, and borderless financial flows.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OwlTing Group)

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights’ Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the “Enterprise & B2B” category. The Company’s mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “likely,” “potential,” “project,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from those anticipated and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement filed with and declared effective by the SEC and other filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov .

OBOOK Holdings Inc. Media Relations

Michael Hsu, Public Relations Director

pr_office@owlting.com



1 All money transmission services in the United States are provided by OwlTing USA, Inc. (NMLS ID: 2324336), a wholly owned subsidiary of OBOOK Holdings Inc.



2 USDC is an internet-native, fully-reserved, regulated digital dollar that leverages blockchain networks to enable businesses, developers, and individuals to conduct near-real-time, low-cost global transactions. To learn more about using or accessing USDC, visit USDC.com .



3 According to the Binance Research report, entitled "Crypto Market Trends: Tokenized Equities and the Path to Hybrid Finance".



4 Availability may vary by jurisdiction and is subject to change. As of November 2025, OwlTing Group has obtained MTL licenses or their equivalent in 39 U.S. states and is applying for licenses in additional states. The Company has now expanded its regulatory footprint in 40 U.S. States. For a list of U.S. licenses obtained, please see https://www.owlting.com/owlpay/licenses?lang=en .



5 According to Citi’s Stablecoin 2023: Web3 to Wall Street Report. Please refer: https://www.citigroup.com/global/insights/stablecoins-2030

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a4433c4-214e-49eb-b3a9-f6ca32c3f4ae



