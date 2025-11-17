BondBloxx Caps Year of Honors and Awards by Being Named 2025 Best International Fixed Income ETF Issuer 

LARKSPUR, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondBloxx Investment Management, the first ETF issuer focused exclusively on fixed income, is proud to announce that it was recently named Best International Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($100m–$1bn) in the 2025 ETF Express Awards for its BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1–10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD).

The ETF Express Awards celebrate innovation and excellence among ETF issuers and service providers worldwide. Since its launch, XEMD has enabled investors to gain exposure to emerging markets while maintaining control over duration risk, a crucial consideration in a shifting rate environment.

BondBloxx manages over $6 billion in assets under management across 27 fixed income ETFs, reflecting the firm’s deep expertise and leadership in providing investors with access to diversified bond strategies.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from ETF Express and its voters,” said Leland Clemons, Chief Executive Officer at BondBloxx. “Our goal since launching BondBloxx has been to bring more innovation and precision to the fixed income ETF market, and we’re thrilled to be recognized for our commitment to helping investors access opportunities across bond markets.”

This ETF Express award is the latest in a recent string of honors earned by the BondBloxx team. The firm was named Best Fixed Income Asset Manager at the 2025 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (“The Wealthies”) for its BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM), a first-of-its-kind ETF designed to provide investors with transparent access to private credit markets.

BondBloxx was also recently a finalist for Asset Manager of the Year (Retail Advisory AUM less than $25B) at the 2025 Money Management Institute/Barron’s Industry Awards, which highlight innovation and leadership across the wealth and investment management industry.

No compensation was paid for consideration for these awards.

About BondBloxx

BondBloxx Investment Management Corporation (“BondBloxx”) is the first ETF issuer to focus solely on fixed income, offering a range of exposures spanning U.S. Treasuries, investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, emerging markets bonds, tax-aware strategies, and private credit. To learn more about BondBloxx’s fixed income-first mission, visit BondBloxxETF.com. BondBloxx is a registered investment adviser and only transacts business in states where it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements.

Media Contact

Chris Sullivan/Chase Kosinski

Craft & Capital

chase@craftandcapital.com

Disclosures

Carefully consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in each respective Fund’s prospectus or, if available, the summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting bondbloxxetf.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk; their value will normally decline as interest rates rise. Fixed income investments are also subject to credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. Investing in mortgage- and asset backed securities involves interest rate, credit, valuation, extension and liquidity risks and the risk that payments on the underlying assets are delayed, prepaid, subordinated or defaulted on.

BondBloxx ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

This is for informational purposes only and does not constitute advice, a recommendation, or an offer to sell or solicit any security or financial product. Inherent in any investment is the risk of loss. No compensation was paid for consideration for these awards. Award methodologies: ETF Express Awards, Wealth Management Industry Awards, Money Management Institute/Barron’s Industry Awards.