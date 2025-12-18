A Year of Milestones, Growth and Momentum in 2025: BondBloxx Doubles Assets Under Management, Continues ETF Lineup Expansion

LARKSPUR, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondBloxx Investment Management is today sharing an update on what has been a year of growth, innovation and recognition in 2025. BondBloxx is the first ETF provider founded with the aim of providing precision tools for fixed income investors, and 2025 provided a number of proof points showing how that approach is resonating, particularly among financial advisors.

Total assets under management (AUM) for BondBloxx’s ETFs more than doubled this year (standing at $7.2 billion as of December 17, 2025) and there were a number of additional milestones reached by specific components of the BondBloxx ETF lineup, such as:

The firm’s suite of U.S. Treasury ETFs reached their 3-year anniversary and stand poised to end 2025 with more than $4 billion in assets collectively;

The BondBloxx JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets 1-10 Year Bond ETF (XEMD) marked three years of live track record and has gathered more than $700 million in assets, giving it the second-highest level of inflows in the Morningstar Emerging Markets Bond ETF category in 2025; and

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) recently celebrated its first anniversary, and the ETF and BondBloxx were singled out in the 2025 WealthManagement.com “Wealthies” Awards as this year’s winner in the Best Fixed Income Asset Manager category.1



“We are thrilled by the way investment advisors have adopted so many of our ETF solutions,” said Leland Clemons, CEO of BondBloxx. “At BondBloxx, we continue to believe the fixed income ETF universe is evolving with more innovative tools to support advisors and that greater precision can help enhance portfolio outcomes in today’s markets. Delivering that innovation and providing those tools remain our mission, and we’re very excited about what is in our new ETF pipeline for 2026 and beyond.”

Clemons also pointed to the significant growth seen across BondBloxx’s suite of tax-aware ETFs, which have collectively gathered more than $250 million in assets. Additionally, the suite of BondBloxx credit ratings ETFs, which have a track record of over three years, collectively brought in more than $500 million in net inflows in 2025. In total, the firm has grown assets under management by more than $3.5 billion in 2025.

All of this growth and innovation has helped fuel a wave of award wins for BondBloxx in 2025, including the aforementioned Wealthies award, the Best International Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($100m-$1bn) in the 2025 ETF Express Awards (for XEMD); and a finalist selection for Asset Manager of the Year (Retail Advisory AUM less than $25B) in the 2025 Money Management Institute/Barron’s Industry Awards.2

“Our biggest ‘wins’ occur when we work with advisors to evolve their fixed income portfolios and help them more easily access a specific fixed income exposure on behalf of clients, especially when that exposure was not available before BondBloxx entered the ETF space,” added Clemons. “We’re very pleased to be carrying all of this positive momentum into what we think will be a transformational 2026.”

