BondBloxx Releases 2026 Fixed Income Outlook

LARKSPUR, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondBloxx Investment Management, a provider of precision fixed income ETFs with over $6 billion in assets, today released its 2026 Fixed Income Market Outlook providing advisors and investors with insights and investment ideas for the year ahead.

“With uncertainty and market volatility expected to persist in 2026, investors can use fixed income to generate income and help cushion volatility,” said JoAnne Bianco, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at BondBloxx. “We expect next year to offer attractive opportunities across several bond market segments, as yields continue to look compelling. Strong fundamentals for both public and private credit remain supported by healthy balance sheets, manageable debt maturities, solid U.S. economic growth forecasts, and lower interest rates.”

Looking to the year ahead, BondBloxx sees a number of specific opportunities for investors to consider, including:

U.S. Corporates – tailwinds look to remain favorable for U.S. corporate bonds, and investors may be well served to focus on specific credit ratings like BB and CCC rated high yield bonds.

– tailwinds look to remain favorable for U.S. corporate bonds, and investors may be well served to focus on specific credit ratings like BB and CCC rated high yield bonds. Private Credit – delivering compelling yields and low volatility, private credit is an attractive alternative to equities and other fixed income assets. Opting for diversified exposure to private credit through an ETF can help reduce the risk associated with concentrating in a single sector or issuer.

– delivering compelling yields and low volatility, private credit is an attractive alternative to equities and other fixed income assets. Opting for diversified exposure to private credit through an ETF can help reduce the risk associated with concentrating in a single sector or issuer. Emerging Markets – after a strong year for emerging market (EM) debt in 2025, the BondBloxx team is focused on short- to intermediate EM sovereign debt for next year, pointing to elevated yields and resilient economic conditions.



The outlook also shares specific thoughts on the Federal Reserve and interest rate policy calibrations ahead. “We expect the Federal Reserve to proceed cautiously with regard to additional easing next year, and all eyes will be on how the transition in leadership from Chairman Powell influences the direction of monetary policy next year” says Bianco.

