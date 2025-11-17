Cell Harvesting Market to Reach USD 20.08 Billion, Growing at a Strong 12.95% CAGR by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell harvesting market size was valued at USD 5.94 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 20.08 billion by 2034, rising at a 12.95% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

Cell harvesting market to cross USD 5.94 billion in 2024

Market projected at USD 20.08 billion by 2034

CAGR of 12.95% expected between 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the global cell harvesting market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years.

By product type, the devices & instruments segment led the market in 2024.

By product type, the consumables segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By cell type, the mammalian cells segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By cell type, the stem cells segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the predicted timeframe.

By application type, the biopharmaceutical production segment captured a major share of the market in 2024.

By application type, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing segment is expected to grow rapidly during 2025-2034.

By technique type, the centrifugation-based harvesting segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By technique type, the automated & closed system harvesting segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the coming years.

By end user, the biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the global cell harvesting market in 2024.

By end user, the cell therapy companies & CDMOs segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the studied years.





What is Cell Harvesting?

The cell harvesting market encompasses the process of separation of target cells from a growth medium after cell culture. A rise in demand for regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies is acting as a major catalyst in the overall market expansion. Currently, the market is focusing on the combination of single-use systems with automated depth filtration and tangential flow filtration (TFF), real-time data monitoring, and the emergence of microfluidic systems for high-throughput settings.

Key Metrics and Overview

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.71 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 20.08 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 12.95 % Leading Region North America share by 43% Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Cell Type, By Application, By Technique, By Region Top Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma), GE HealthCare (Cytiva), Sartorius AG, Eppendorf SE, BD Biosciences, Terumo BCT, Inc., Beckman Coulter Life Sciences (Danaher), Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Fresenius Kabi (CompoFlex & LOVO systems), Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Repligen Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Stemcell Technologies Inc., PerkinElmer Inc. (Revvity), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Applikon Biotechnology (a Getinge company)

What are the Significant Drivers in the Cell Harvesting Market?

A rise in the incidence of chronic diseases, especially cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders, and the growing stem cell research & banking are fueling the global market development. Furthermore, the increasing investments from both public and private sectors are supporting R&D in stem cell therapies and other cell-based solutions used as the treatment for diverse diseases. Ongoing technological advances, such as CRISPR-Cas9, are allowing more accurate and effective modification of cells, making cell-based therapies safer.

What are the Prominent Trends in the Cell Harvesting Market?

In September 2025, Pluristyx Inc. and BioLamina AB partnered to streamline, derisk, and escalate clinical translation of iPSC-based therapies.

In June 2025, Celltrio secured $15 million in financial investment to elevate global growth in cell culturing and cell & gene therapy automation.

In May 2025, the Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission awarded over $18 million in grants focused on escalating cutting-edge stem cell and regenerative medicine research across Maryland.



What is the Crucial Challenge in the Cell Harvesting Market?

The growing need for higher expenses for sophisticated technologies, as well as stricter and time-consuming regulatory approvals, the requirement for non-standardized protocols, and ethical issues, mainly stem cell research, are creating a major hurdle in the market expansion.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured a major revenue share of 43% market. The presence of well-developed biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, vital investments in regenerative medicine, and cell-based research are driving the regional market growth. Supportive regulatory solutions, including the FDA's fast-track program for cell and gene therapies, are also fostering the development and boosting investment.

For instance,

In October 2025, Relive Health and Dr. Adeel Khan partnered to leverage innovative muse cell therapy in the United States for the first time.



What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

In the future, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the cell harvesting market. A prominent catalyst is a robust government for research and development, specifically in China, Japan, and India, integrated with accelerated healthcare spending, which is boosting the adoption of advanced technologies. Whereas Chinese researchers are increasingly transforming modular 3D-printed microfluidic systems for continuous, large-scale harvesting of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from microcarriers.

For instance,

In October 2024, Sino-Biocan introduced the self-developed WUKONG Automated, Closed, Integrated Cell Processing System, building on its existing modular cell preparation platforms.



Cell Harvesting Market: Recent Efforts in 2025

National Institutes of Health (NIH) Coordinated with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and implemented a new funding opportunity in 2025 for clinical trials using adult stem cells. National Cancer Institute (NCI) Continued to fund projects in 2025 that establish biomimetic, tissue-engineered technologies for cancer research. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Joined with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) to develop new guidelines in May 2025 for the ethical and safe use of stem cells. European Medicines Agency (EMA) Recommended conditional market authorization for Zemcelpro, a stem cell therapy for adults with certain blood cancers

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Led the Cell Harvesting Market in 2024?

The devices & instruments segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. This mainly comprises automated systems, centrifuges, incubators, and cryostorage equipment. Currently, the market is bolstering integration of robotic systems, such as the CellXpress.ai Automated Cell Culture System and the AUTOSTEM platform combines liquid handlers, incubators, imagers, and robotics to handle the comprehensive cell culture workflow. Also, they are imposing the evolution of enclosed, single-use systems for preventing contamination.

On the other hand, the consumables segment is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR. This primarily uses diverse reagents, media, cryopreservation agents, and single-use processing equipment. Ongoing efforts are supporting a shift from serum-containing media to serum-free, xeno-free, and chemically defined media. Alongside, the market is stepping into single-use, disposable consumables, the wider adoption of GMP-grade consumables, and the use of cryovials and cryobags developed for low-temperature freezing.

By cell type analysis

What Made the Mammalian Cells Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The mammalian cells segment held the biggest share of the cell harvesting market in 2024. The widespread need for therapeutic proteins, biosimilars, and vaccines, in which these cells act as a critical driver in producing complex molecules. The leading players are increasingly using the acoustic wave separation method, with low-frequency acoustic which foster the development of standing waves that trap cells, finally supporting aggregation and settling out of suspension.

However, the stem cells segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. An expanding demand for personalized medicine, broader investment in the field, and a growth in clinical trials and public awareness of stem cell therapies are propelling the overall adoption. These cell harvests consist of less invasive sourcing of iPSCs from reprogrammed adult cells, and a novel plan to increase hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) yields by recognizing and manipulating macrophage-like markers on stem cells.

By application type analysis

Which Application Type Led the Cell Harvesting Market in 2024?

The biopharmaceutical production segment registered dominance with a dominant share of the market in 2024. A rise in applications of cell harvesting in immunotherapy, eventually for cancer treatments like CAR-T cell therapy, needs specialized harvesting technologies. Ongoing greater adoption of single-use components, especially bioreactors, connectors, and filter capsules, is enabling the lowering of the risk of cross-contamination and reducing the time and expenditure linked with cleaning and sterilization.

In the future, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing segment is predicted to witness rapid expansion. The rising cases of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic diseases are fueling the wider demand for these therapies. These companies are widely exploring fully automated platforms with integration of the harvest step into the overall process, lowering manual intervention and optimizing consistency. These manufacturing approaches employ automated microfluidic platforms, which facilitate high-precision cell separation based on size and deformability, mainly for small-scale and high-throughput applications.

By technique type analysis

Why did the Centrifugation-Based Harvesting Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In the cell harvesting market, the centrifugation-based harvesting segment held a major share in 2024. The segment is fueled by the increasing advances in single-use centrifuge systems are which have promising advantages, such as consistency, scalability, and minimized waste as compared to traditional systems. Although the major players are implementing their breakthroughs in counterflow centrifugation for gentler cell separation with enhanced viability, diverse automated devices, and other centrifugal microfluidics.

On the other hand, the automated & closed system harvesting segment is anticipated to expand fastest. The escalating need for enhanced reproducibility and yield, minimal contamination risk and labor expenses, scalability for large-scale manufacturing, and advances in automation technologies like AI and machine learning are propelling the segmental growth. The latest development includes Miltenyi Biotec's CliniMACS Prodigy and Lonza's Cocoon to achieve cell isolation, activation, expansion, and formulation within a single, completely closed system.

By end user analysis

How did the Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment registered dominance in the global cell harvesting market in 2024. The segment is driven by a rise in demand for cell-based therapies, the requirement for automated and high-throughput systems in late-stage drug trials, and commercial manufacturing. They are highly using integrated AI and machine learning for process improvements, the development of next-generation technologies, including fiber chromatography, and the wider adoption of single-use systems.

Whereas, the cell therapy companies & CDMOs segment is estimated to expand at a rapid CAGR in the coming era. Primarily, CDMOs are offering integrated solutions to handle the comprehensive workflow from cell modification to final product formulation. They are putting efforts into advanced digital solutions that are further employed for real-time data sharing among manufacturing teams and clients. Moreover, they are providing expertise, sophisticated technology, and manufacturing capacity in managing both development and large-scale production.

What are the Recent Developments in the Cell Harvesting Market?

In October 2025, Allied Pain & Spine Institute (APSI), a leading provider of comprehensive musculoskeletal and interventional care, launched OrthoGen Health, an innovative regenerative medicine division.

In October 2025, PromoCell, a leading global manufacturer of primary human cells and specialized cells, unveiled custom GMP cell culture media to empower next-gen cell and gene therapies.

In August 2025, the IAEA unveiled a new stem cell research project to optimize healing for patients suffering from severe radiation skin injuries.



Cell Harvesting Market Key Players List

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA (MilliporeSigma)

GE HealthCare (Cytiva)

Sartorius AG

Eppendorf SE

BD Biosciences

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences (Danaher)

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Fresenius Kabi (CompoFlex & LOVO systems)

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Repligen Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Stemcell Technologies Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. (Revvity)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

PBS Biotech, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Applikon Biotechnology (a Getinge company)

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product Type

Devices & Instruments

Centrifuges

Automated cell harvesters

Cell separators

Filters & membrane-based systems

Consumables

Harvesting kits

Tubing & disposables

Reagents & enzymes



By Cell Type

Stem Cells

Mesenchymal stem cells

Hematopoietic stem cells

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)

Mammalian Cells

CHO cells, HEK293, Vero cells (for biologics & vaccine production)

Immune Cells

T-cells, NK cells, B-cells (for immunotherapies)

Microbial & Plant Cells

Algae, yeast, bacteria (used in nutraceuticals & industrial biotech)

By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Monoclonal antibodies

Recombinant proteins

Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Cancer & Immunology Research

Stem Cell Research & Regenerative Medicine

Vaccine Production

Tissue Engineering

By Technique

Centrifugation-Based Harvesting

Filtration-Based Harvesting

Automated & Closed System Harvesting

Microfluidics & Membrane-Based Separation

Magnetic Separation (for immune cells & precision harvesting)



By End User

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Cell Therapy Companies & CDMOs

Academic & Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals & Transplant Centers



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





