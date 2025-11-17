CMA Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Proposed Merger of Comerica With Fifth Third Bancorp In Light of Holdco Presentation

MONSEY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the proposed merger of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) (“Comerica”) with Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) (“Fifth Third”) pursuant to which Comerica stockholders will receive 1.8663 shares of Fifth Third stock for each Comerica share (the “Exchange Ratio”).

Further, on November 17, 2025, Comerica investor HoldCo Asset Management ("Holdco") alleged that the sales process leading to the merger was "flawed" because it didn't include an independent and competitive process. As Holdco said in a 65-page presentation that it distributed, "it appears that Comerica steered the sale toward a preferred bidder (Fifth Third) rather than running an open, competitive process designed to maximize shareholder value."

In the meantime, Comerica and Fifth Third have scheduled votes to approve the merger for January 6, 2026.

Why is there an investigation?

On October 6, 2025, Comerica announced that it had agreed to merge with Fifth Third in a transaction pursuant to which Comerica stockholders will receive 1.8663 shares of Fifth Third stock for each Comerica share.

Based on Fifth Third’s closing price on October 3, 2025, the last trading day before the merger was announced, the Exchange Ratio implied a sale price of $82.88 per share for Comerica.

But the stock price of Fifth Third has fallen since the merger was announced, thus reducing the value of the consideration to Comerica stockholders.

Further, on November 17, 2025, Comerica investor Holdco alleged that the sales process leading to the merger was “flawed” because it didn’t include an independent and competitive process. As Holdco said in a 65-page presentation that it distributed, “it appears that Comerica steered the sale toward a preferred bidder (Fifth Third) rather than running an open, competitive process designed to maximize shareholder value.”

In the meantime, Comerica and Fifth Third have scheduled votes to approve the merger for January 6, 2026.

“Particularly in light of Holdco’s presentation, we are investigating whether the Comerica Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Comerica shareholders in approving the merger,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the exchange ratio agreed upon is fair to Comerica shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

