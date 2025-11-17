Buckle up for the greatest harvest of the year: EZVIZ blows people’s mind with irresistible deals on highly sought-after smart products, bringing families love and care to welcome a new year

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, EZVIZ, the market-favourite smart companion for families worldwide, is refreshing homes with its feature-packed gadgets at special offers, preparing families to embrace smart living with love, care, and protection. In the heart-warming spirit of giving and celebration, it’s the perfect time to reward yourselves and delight loved ones with long-awaited smart gadgets at great savings, extending precious family time with safety, convenience, and care into the new year.

Photo



To make gift-hunting easier, EZVIZ presents exclusive savings across its most popular smart cameras available only from Nov. 9 to Dec. 1. Households longing for upgraded security and improved entry convenience, can find the ideal option from the list. Here are some must-have highlights:

H6c Pro 3MP Wi-Fi Pan & Tilt Indoor Camera – now $499

Your everyday home companion that helps you stay close to what matters most. Whether you’re keeping an eye on the kids playing in the living room, making sure your pet isn’t up to mischief, or watching over your home while away, the H6c Pro has you covered. With advanced human-shape detection and auto-tracking, the camera instantly follows motion and sends alerts, giving you peace of mind without constant distractions. It even lets you talk through the camera, bringing a quick “hi” to family or calming words to a furry friend.

H8c 5MP Outdoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now $1,129

A sharp-eyed guard for spacious outdoor areas, the H8c smart camera brings all-round protection to driveways, gardens, porches, or any important spot. Featuring a pan & tilt lens, it keeps a close watch from every angle, turning wide areas into fully covered zones. Easy to install with its handy mounting bracket, the H8c makes smart outdoor protection simple for anyone to set up. With AI-powered human shape detection and auto-tracking, it alerts users to important activities, locks onto detected subjects, and actively defends with a siren and spotlights to add an extra layer of security. Protection is never stopped or compromised, day or night, rain or shine, thanks to the color night vision and weatherproof housing.

H9c Outdoor Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera – now $1,099

The H9c Dual 2K redefines outdoor protection, having two sharp eyes watching over your world at once. With one lens capturing the full scene and another zooming in on the action, it gives you both the big picture and fine details in stunning clarity. From sunny afternoons in the yard to late-night check-ins at the gate, it automatically detects and tracks people or vehicles, keeping you informed with instant alerts. Even in darkness, it paints every corner in vivid color, while its sturdy, weather-ready design stands guard through every season. Available in 2K and 3K versions, the H9c Dual turns home protection into a blend of easiness and peace of mind.

Contact

Charlene Li

lixiaolan15@ezviz.com