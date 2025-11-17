Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 17 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 72,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10 to 14 November 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
10/11/202514,50057.7457.5058.65837,207
11/11/202514,50057.2056.7057.45829,328
12/11/202515,00056.1355.8057.15841,956
13/11/202514,00056.1755.7056.50786,393
14/11/202514,00055.3154.2555.65774,360
TOTAL72,00056.5254.2558.654,069,242

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 639,491 treasury shares.



