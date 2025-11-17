Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 17 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 72,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10 to 14 November 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 10/11/2025 14,500 57.74 57.50 58.65 837,207 11/11/2025 14,500 57.20 56.70 57.45 829,328 12/11/2025 15,000 56.13 55.80 57.15 841,956 13/11/2025 14,000 56.17 55.70 56.50 786,393 14/11/2025 14,000 55.31 54.25 55.65 774,360 TOTAL 72,000 56.52 54.25 58.65 4,069,242

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 639,491 treasury shares.



