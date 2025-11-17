Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 17 November 2025, 17.45 hrs CET
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 72,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 10 to 14 November 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|10/11/2025
|14,500
|57.74
|57.50
|58.65
|837,207
|11/11/2025
|14,500
|57.20
|56.70
|57.45
|829,328
|12/11/2025
|15,000
|56.13
|55.80
|57.15
|841,956
|13/11/2025
|14,000
|56.17
|55.70
|56.50
|786,393
|14/11/2025
|14,000
|55.31
|54.25
|55.65
|774,360
|TOTAL
|72,000
|56.52
|54.25
|58.65
|4,069,242
As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 639,491 treasury shares.