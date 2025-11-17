Information regarding executed transactions within the framework of a share buyback programme (outside the liquidity agreement) from 10 to 14 November

(In accordance with article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse Regulation and article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programmes and stabilisation measures)

As announced on Thursday 30 October 2025, Ayvens started on Friday 31 October 2025, an ordinary share buyback programme for a maximum amount of EUR 360 million for the purpose of shares cancellation.

Ayvens received all necessary authorisations from supervisory authorities. These buybacks are carried out in compliance with the conditions, notably regarding the maximum price, set forth by General Shareholders' Meeting held on 19 May 2025 and presented in the description released on 20 May 2025, as well as in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. They are performed on the trading platforms on which Ayvens shares are listed for trading or are traded, including the regulated market of Euronext Paris. The liquidity contract concluded with BNP Paribas Exane has also temporarily been suspended throughout the buyback period.

Purchases performed from 10 November to 14 November 2025 are described below. As of 10 November, 2025, Ayvens has completed 87.1% of its share buyback programme, representing 3.5%1 of its share capital.

Issuer name: Ayvens SA – LEI 969500E7V019H9NP7427

Reference of the financial instrument: ISIN FR0013258662

Period: from 10 to 14 November 2025

Purchases performed by Ayvens SA during the period

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s code (LEI) Transaction date ISIN code Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares Value in EUR Market (MIC code) AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/11/2025 FR0013258662 210,574 10.98 2,312,539 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/11/2025 FR0013258662 136,100 10.98 1,494,235 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/11/2025 FR0013258662 25,600 10.98 281,095 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 10/11/2025 FR0013258662 19,700 10.98 216,243 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/11/2025 FR0013258662 80,634 10.89 878,139 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/11/2025 FR0013258662 128,361 10.89 1,397,867 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/11/2025 FR0013258662 18,221 10.89 198,344 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 11/11/2025 FR0013258662 20,368 10.89 221,853 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/11/2025 FR0013258662 79,505 11.00 874,784 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/11/2025 FR0013258662 108,667 11.00 1,195,662 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/11/2025 FR0013258662 24,562 10.99 269,917 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 12/11/2025 FR0013258662 19,493 10.98 214,104 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/11/2025 FR0013258662 98,737 11.18 1,103,996 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/11/2025 FR0013258662 134,000 11.18 1,497,788 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/11/2025 FR0013258662 25,500 11.17 284,869 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 13/11/2025 FR0013258662 20,500 11.17 229,041 AQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/11/2025 FR0013258662 120,209 10.97 1,318,362 XPAR AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/11/2025 FR0013258662 124,303 10.97 1,363,323 DXE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/11/2025 FR0013258662 24,121 10.97 264,607 TQE AYVENS SA 969500E7V019H9NP7427 14/11/2025 FR0013258662 19,498 10.97 213,875 AQE TOTAL 1,438,653 11.00





1 Ratio between the number of shares repurchased and the 816,960,428 shares comprising the current share capital.

Attachment