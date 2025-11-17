Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2025

                  DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 10 TO NOVEMBER 14, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 10 to November 14, 2025:

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/11/2025FR0010451203 33 900 29,6537XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/11/2025FR0010451203 42 801 29,7615XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/11/2025FR0010451203 3 730 30,1717XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6213/11/2025FR0010451203 39 414 30,0706XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6214/11/2025FR0010451203 25 197 30,1265XPAR
   TOTAL 145 04229,8943 

