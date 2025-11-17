Rexel: Disclosure of trading in own shares from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2025

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM NOVEMBER 10 TO NOVEMBER 14, 2025

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from November 10 to November 14, 2025:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/11/2025 FR0010451203 33 900 29,6537 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/11/2025 FR0010451203 42 801 29,7615 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/11/2025 FR0010451203 3 730 30,1717 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/11/2025 FR0010451203 39 414 30,0706 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/11/2025 FR0010451203 25 197 30,1265 XPAR TOTAL 145 042 29,8943

Attachment