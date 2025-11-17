“Call Sign Courage: The Matt Lohmeier Story” Now Steaming Exclusively on SalemNOW

CAMARILLO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salem Media, Inc. (OTCQX: SALM) announced today that SalemNOW, the leading destination for Christian and conservative films, is now streaming Call Sign Courage: The Matt Lohmeier Story. This new documentary offers an unprecedented inside look at one of the most consequential military whistleblower cases in recent history.



Directed by Marshall Lee (What Is a Woman?, Am I Racist?, The Plot Against the President) and produced by Root/Cause, the film follows Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, a former elite Air Force pilot and Space Force commander who spoke out against the spread of Marxist and divisive ideological training inside the military. After raising concerns about political mandates on bases across the country, he was removed from command, denied his pension, and made a public example as a noncompliant officer under the Biden administration.



The documentary explores Lohmeier’s warnings about ideological training, his firing, his advocacy for merit-based service, and his testimony before Congress. It also documents the remarkable next chapter of his life as he becomes the Under Secretary of the Air Force, now overseeing the very system that once tried to silence him.



“This is one of the most inspiring and important stories we have released,” said Robert Ellis, General Manager of SalemNOW. “Matt’s courage, faith, and commitment to truth make this documentary essential viewing for every American.”



Call Sign Courage was created by director Marshall Lee and the production team at Root/Cause. Lee previously edited several of the most influential documentaries of the past decade, including The Plot Against the President, What Is a Woman?, and Am I Racist? Root/Cause is known for producing premium, values-driven nonfiction storytelling for partners such as Salem Media, Angel Studios, Fox Nation, Blaze Media, and The Babylon Bee.



“We’re thrilled to partner with SalemNOW and bring Matt’s story to audiences nationwide,” said Director Marshall Lee. “His journey is one of the most extraordinary real-life stories we’ve ever captured, and we hope it inspires service members, veterans, and everyday Americans alike.”



