Rubis: FUEL SECTOR IN CORSICA: RUBIS RESPONDS TO THE DECISION OF THE FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY (AUTORITÉ DE LA CONCURRENCE)





Rubis takes formal note of the enforceable decision issued by the French Competition Authority (Autorité de la concurrence) on 17 November 2025, which imposes sanctions on several actors for anti-competitive practices in the supply, storage, and distribution of fuels in Corsica, allegedly occurring between 2016 and 2022. The total amount of the financial penalties imposed by the Authority amounts to €187,490,000. Rubis SCA has been fined a total of €64,240,000, jointly and severally with its subsidiary Rubis Énergie, and an additional €430,000, jointly and severally with its former subsidiary Rubis Terminal.

Rubis is appalled by the content of the decision, which fails to reflect the actual facts, and firmly denies the practices alleged by the Authority. The Group has consistently worked to ensure reliable and competitive fuel supply for the Corsican market, to the benefit of consumers on the island.

Rubis reaffirms its commitment to fully comply with all applicable regulations, including competition law.

Rubis is carefully reviewing the Competition Authority’s decision with a view to filing an appeal before the Paris Court of Appeal.





